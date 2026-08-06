KiDi reveals how becoming a father at university changed his life

Ghanaian musician KiDi has reflected on the emotional shock of discovering he was going to become a father while he was still at university, revealing that the news left him frightened and unsure of how he would cope with the responsibility.

KiDi was frightened: The singer revealed that discovering he was going to become a father while at university left him “scared” and “shaken” as he was still trying to find his direction in life.

Fatherhood affected his studies: He said the emotional pressure contributed to difficulties with his education, including having to sit resit examinations while building his music career.

Family support helped him cope: KiDi credited his mother and family for standing by him, giving him the strength to complete his education and navigate the challenges of early fatherhood.

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The singer shared the experience during an appearance on the Konnected Minds Podcast, where he recalled being overwhelmed by the prospect of raising a child while he was still trying to find direction in his own life.

According to KiDi, the revelation came at a time when he was juggling his university education and trying to establish his identity as an emerging musician.

He recalled;

I was scared. I was in uni. I was scared. I was shaken

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The unexpected responsibility also affected his academic life. KiDi disclosed that he had to sit resit examinations while dealing with the emotional weight of becoming a father.

He said;

It did affect my education because I had resits. It was a thing that was heavy on my thoughts. I wasn’t even KiDi then. I was trying to figure out what my sound was going to be

For the musician, the biggest challenge was coming to terms with the responsibility of raising another person when he was still trying to understand himself and establish his place in the world.

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He explained;

So how to raise a child? I was still even raising myself. I was still trying to figure out my place in the world. So to come and add another human to that equation was such a scary concept

Despite the uncertainty, KiDi said the support of his family helped him navigate the difficult period. He particularly credited his mother for being a constant source of encouragement.

He said;

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One thing that kept me going was I always find a way. No matter how difficult it was. I knew I had my family. I knew I had those people behind me. My mom was always going to show up for me

That support, he explained, gave him the motivation to complete his university education despite the challenges he was facing.

He added;

It helped me to finish my education. I even took some vim to go and write my resits

KiDi also revealed that he learnt about the pregnancy early on but was unable to accompany the child’s mother to antenatal appointments because the pair were living in different countries at the time.

He disclosed;

I wasn’t able to be there until he was actually born because we were in different countries

The singer’s account offers a glimpse into a less-publicised period of his life, when he was balancing the pressures of university, his emerging music career and the unexpected responsibility of fatherhood.

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