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Top 10 largest cocoa-producing countries in the world

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:06 - 06 August 2026
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A closeup image of a busket of cocoa pods. Image source: /www.ntu.edu.sg/cas
A closeup image of a busket of cocoa pods. Image source: /www.ntu.edu.sg/cas
Cocoa is far more than a key ingredient in chocolate; it is a vital economic lifeline for millions of people around the world. The global cocoa industry supports the livelihoods of an estimated 50 million people, primarily in developing countries.
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  • Côte d'Ivoire is the world's largest cocoa producer, followed by Ghana.

  • The list ranks the top cocoa-producing countries based on latest production data.

  • Cocoa remains a major source of jobs, exports and foreign exchange for many economies.

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With the European Union alone accounting for around 60% of global cocoa imports, understanding the dynamics of cocoa production is crucial for anyone interested in global trade, sustainability, or agriculture.

The top cocoa-producing countries are Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Indonesia, Ecuador, Nigeria, Cameroon, Brazil, Peru, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia. Each of these nations plays a unique role in meeting the world's growing demand for chocolate.

But while cocoa farming generates billions of dollars globally, it also presents a number of pressing challenges, particularly for smallholder farmers who often earn less than a living wage.

Also Read: Ghana's new cocoa law: Every restriction, penalty and what cocoa farmers can still do

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The Undisputed Leader: Côte d'Ivoire

Cocoa
Cocoa

Côte d'Ivoire is the undisputed leader in global cocoa production. In 2023, the country produced over 2.3 million tonnes of cocoa beans, accounting for roughly 42% of global supply. Its dominance is underpinned by favourable climate conditions, significant investment in agricultural infrastructure, and a long-standing cultural connection to cocoa cultivation.

Roughly one million Ivorian farmers are involved in the industry, supplying major chocolate manufacturers such as Nestlé, Mars, and Hershey.

Also Read: COCOBOD pays GH¢162 million to settle outstanding non-DDEP cocoa bill obligations

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Ghana: The Second Giant Facing Challenges

Farmers break cocoa pods in Ghana's eastern cocoa town of Akim Akooko September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kwasi Kpodo
Cocoa farmers

Ghana follows as the second-largest producer, though recent years have seen significant production challenges. Historically producing around 850,000 to 1 million tonnes annually, Ghana's output dropped dramatically to approximately 429,000 tonnes in the 2023/2024 season due to smuggling, adverse weather conditions, and aging trees.

However, Ghana's output was estimated at approximately 600,000 metric tons

Ghana's cocoa is particularly prized for its high quality, and the country's Cocoa Board has long played an active role in regulating pricing and improving farmer welfare. However, like Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana faces sustainability concerns, particularly around child labour and environmental degradation.

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Also Read: Ghana and World’s largest cocoa-producing nation agree on new pricing strategy to boost farmers' earnings

The Rising Powers: Indonesia and Ecuador

Ivorian cocoa arrivals reach 1,766,000 T Sept. 27-exporters
Ivorian cocoa arrivals reach 1,766,000 T Sept. 27-exporters

Indonesia has emerged as the third-largest cocoa producer globally, with approximately 641,741 tonnes annually. Relatively new to the cocoa industry, having only ramped up production during the 1980s, Indonesia now represents a significant force in the Asian cocoa market.

Ecuador ranks fourth among global producers, with an annual output of around 430,000 tonnes. The country is notable for producing fine-flavour cocoa, which is in high demand among artisanal chocolate makers. Ecuador's cocoa, noted for its fine aroma, is highly valued on the international market and represents the largest production in the Americas.

As demand continues to rise, ensuring that production is both equitable and sustainable remains one of the most urgent challenges.

Also Read; World Bank commits $75m to revive Ghana’s cocoa farms and fight against diseases

10 Cocoa Producing Countries in the World

Country             

Production (tons)

Ivory Coast

2,230,000

Ghana

653,700

Indonesia

641,741

Ecuador

375,719

Cameroon

300,000

Brazil

296,145

Nigeria

284,232

Peru

166,709

Dominican Republic

65,930

Colombia

59,831

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