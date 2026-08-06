Medeama SC face TP Mazembe challenge as Nations FC draw FC Diarra in CAF competitions

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC have been handed a tough test in the 2026/27 CAF Champions League after being drawn against DR Congo giants TP Mazembe in the first preliminary round.

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The draw, held at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) headquarters in Cairo on Wednesday, paired the Tarkwa-based club with one of Africa's most experienced continental sides.

Medeama SC will host the first leg at the TNA Stadium before travelling to Kinshasa for the return fixture as they begin their quest for a place in the group stage of Africa's premier club competition.

If the Ghanaian champions overcome TP Mazembe, they will face either Tunisian giants Club Africain or Malian side Djoliba AC in the second preliminary round.

The first-leg matches of the opening preliminary round will be played between September 4 and 6, 2026, with the return fixtures scheduled for September 11 to 13. The second preliminary round will follow later in September.

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Nations FC Draw FC Diarra in CAF Confederation Cup

Meanwhile, MTN FA Cup champions Nations FC will make their continental debut against Malian club FC Diarra in the first preliminary round of the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Abrankese-based club earned Ghana's ticket to the competition after defeating Dreams FC on penalties in the FA Cup final following a 1-1 draw at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The historic triumph secured Nations FC their first major trophy and marked their first-ever qualification for African club competition.