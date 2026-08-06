NDC publishes timetable for 2026 constituency, regional and national executive elections; see full schedule

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released the timetable for its 2026 Constituency, Regional and National Executive Elections following a directive by the Party's Functional Executive Committee (FEC) at its meeting on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

The NDC has announced the timetable for its 2026 internal executive elections.

The process covers constituency, regional and national executive positions.

National Congress to elect national officers will be held on December 19, 2026.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, and signed by Deputy General Secretary Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, the party said the timetable outlines the opening and filing of nominations, vetting of aspirants, appeals, balloting and elections at the constituency, regional and national levels in accordance with the NDC Constitution and the approved Election Guidelines.

NDC publishes timetable for 2026 constituency, regional and national executive elections; see full schedule

The roadmap sets out the key activities and deadlines that aspirants, party executives and members are expected to follow throughout the internal electoral process.

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Constituency elections

National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in Accra. © Cristina Aldehuela/AFP

Nominations for constituency executive positions will open on Tuesday, September 15, and close on Thursday, September 17, 2026. Aspirants are required to complete their applications online through forms.ghanandc.com.

Filing of nominations will take place from September 23 to September 24, while vetting is scheduled for September 25 to September 27. Appeals will be heard from September 29 to October 1, with constituency executive elections set for October 24 and October 25, 2026.

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Regional elections

A image of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) displaying party flags during a rally

Nominations for regional executive positions will open on October 6 and close on October 7.

Filing of nominations is scheduled for October 14 and October 15, followed by vetting from October 16 to October 17. Appeals will be considered between October 19 and October 20.

The party will hold its Regional Youth and Women Conference on November 13, ahead of the regional executive elections on November 14 and November 15, 2026.

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National elections

Sammy Gyamfi, National communications officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Nominations for national executive positions will open on October 20 and close on October 21.

Filing of nominations will run from November 7 to November 9, while vetting will take place between November 12 and November 13. Appeals are scheduled for November 15 and November 16.

The National Youth and Women Conference will be held on December 12, while the party's National Congress, where national officers will be elected, is scheduled for December 19, 2026.

The NDC urged all regional and constituency executives, aspirants and members to study the timetable carefully and comply strictly with all deadlines.

According to the party, adherence to the roadmap is essential to ensuring a smooth, transparent and credible internal electoral process as it prepares for the 2028 general elections.

Full 2026 NDC Constituency, Regional and National Executive Elections Timetable

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