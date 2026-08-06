FIFA leadership reaffirms support for Gianni Infantino after Morocco meeting

FIFA's senior leadership has reaffirmed its unity and commitment to strengthening the organisation's governance following a high-level meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

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The meeting brought together FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and members of the FIFA Management Board to discuss the organisation's governance, internal processes and the fallout from the withdrawn FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal.

Following the discussions, members of the FIFA Management Board reaffirmed their full support for Infantino, the only official elected by FIFA's 211 Member Associations.

In return, the FIFA president expressed his confidence in Grafström and the FIFA administration, praising their role in delivering his vision for world football.

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FIFA to strengthen governance and internal processes

FIFA acknowledged that while its leadership has worked effectively to deliver major tournaments, including the successful FIFA World Cup 2026™, there is room to improve communication, decision-making and coordination between the FIFA President, the Secretary General and the Management Board.

According to FIFA, the meeting marked an important step towards improving efficiency, transparency and accountability as the organisation prepares for future competitions and global football development initiatives.

The leadership also stressed that the unity between the president, secretary general and FIFA administration has been key to delivering the federation's strategic objectives.

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FIFA admits mistakes over FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal

A significant part of the meeting focused on the now-withdrawn FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which sparked criticism after concerns were raised over how it was presented to the FIFA Council and Member Associations.

FIFA admitted mistakes were made during the process, acknowledging that Member Associations and the FIFA Council should not have felt excluded from discussions. The organisation also conceded that errors occurred after details of the proposal were leaked to the media.

In a separate letter to FIFA Council members and the 211 Member Associations, FIFA issued an apology and pledged to ensure similar mistakes are not repeated.

A comprehensive review of the matter will now be conducted, with findings expected to be presented at the next FIFA Council meeting.

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FIFA says the FFE proposal has been withdrawn

FIFA confirmed that the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal is officially off the table and will no longer be pursued.

The governing body reiterated that the proposal would have required approval from both the FIFA Council and its member associations before implementation.

With the proposal withdrawn, FIFA stated it will firmly defend its integrity, governance standards and decision-making processes against what it described as attacks on the organisation's reputation.

Focus returns to global football development

Despite the controversy, FIFA insisted that all actions taken throughout the process complied with its regulatory framework.

Looking ahead, the organisation said it will continue working with member associations, confederations and regional associations to strengthen the FIFA Forward Programme and support football development worldwide.