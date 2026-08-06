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Shatta Wale breaks silence on alleged fallout with Sammy Flex ( VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:25 - 06 August 2026
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Shatta Wale
Dancehall star Shatta Wale has brushed aside reports of a strained relationship with his manager and publicist, Sammy Baah Flex, maintaining that the pair remain on good terms despite recent tensions surrounding his team.
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  • Shatta Wale has dismissed reports of a rift with Sammy Flex, insisting that their professional relationship remains intact despite recent disagreements.

  • The rumours intensified after Shatta Wale criticised Sammy Flex and his team following the cancellation of ShattaFest UK, accusing them of failing to generate income and focusing on rival Stonebwoy.

  • Shatta Wale said disagreements are normal in their relationship, explaining that Sammy Flex understands his personality and gives him the freedom to express himself creatively.

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Speculation about a possible fallout intensified after the artiste publicly criticised Sammy Flex and members of his management team following the cancellation of his ShattaFest UK event.

Shatta Wale accused the team of failing to bring in revenue for his camp while allegedly using his platform to target his long-standing rival, Stonebwoy.

The criticism fuelled reports that Sammy Flex could be considering leaving the Shatta Movement camp, with some claims suggesting that repeated public criticism had affected their working relationship.

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Shatta Wale, however, has sought to put those rumours to rest.

In a Facebook post, the dancehall artiste shared a clip from an earlier appearance on *The Bonah Show*, during which he spoke about his relationship with Sammy Flex and explained why disagreements between them do not necessarily signal the end of their professional partnership.

He said;

I don't want to be in a space where Sammy and I work together but we are not talking. We can have a disagreement right now and I can bash him. But the next five minutes I can call him and be like, ‘I'm craving fufu, let's go and eat
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According to Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex has developed an understanding of his personality and allows him the freedom to operate creatively without imposing unnecessary restrictions.

He explained;

He understands me and accepts me as I am. Because the level at which I reason is different. I think in a different world and he gives me the chance to flow. We are creatives

The ‘On God’ hitmaker also argued that excessive control can damage the relationship between an artiste and their manager.

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If he comes like, ‘You have to do this and this,’ it won't work. That is why most artistes have problems with their manager

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He said;

Addressing the speculation more directly, Shatta Wale later took to social media to mock those claiming that he and Sammy Flex were involved in a feud.

He wrote;

Foolish people saying me and Sammy Flex get beef. Villagers who don't know what work is... Nponkye

His comments appear to reaffirm that, despite disagreements and public criticism, he does not consider his relationship with Sammy Flex to have broken down.

READ MORE: 'Stop comparing us!' - Shatta Wale calls for an end to fan wars with Stonebwoy (VIDEO)

The clarification comes as Shatta Wale continues to navigate changes and controversies surrounding his management team and upcoming projects.

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