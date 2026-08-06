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Betano Ghana Announces Refunds For Ghanaian Fans After Black Stars’ Elimination

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 08:32 - 06 August 2026
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Betano Ghana's Marketing Manager, George Bright-Abu
Betano Ghana Announces Refunds For Ghanaian Fans After Black Stars’ Elimination
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Ghana's World Cup 2026 journey came to an end in the Round of 32, but for sports betting fans who backed the Black Stars to go further, there is some good news from Betano Ghana.

The Black Stars arrived at this year's tournament carrying the hopes of millions across the country, with fans rallying behind the team with the joy, pride and passion that have always defined Ghana's love for football. For many fans who had placed outright bets on a longer run for the team, the elimination meant that hope came to an end, but Betano Ghana has kept the excitement going by refunding players.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Sports Avenue Show, Betano Ghana's Marketing Manager, George Bright-Abu, explained the reasoning behind the move. "In the spirit of patriotism, we are refunding the funds to players who bet on the outright markets," he said. "Instead of voiding those bets, we've taken a bold decision to refund our player, in our own little way, to support the Black Stars."

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Ghana was eliminated in the Round of 32, falling 1-0 to Colombia after qualifying from Group L as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Betano Ghana customers who placed a qualifying outright bet are advised to check their account balance directly in the app or on the website to confirm the refund has been applied.

With the World Cup almost over, Betano Ghana is already turning fans' attention to what's next: the new football season and a fresh wave of action across Europe's top leagues and beyond. For sports betting fans looking to carry the excitement forward, Betano Ghana's welcome offer is one to watch. Register and get up to GHS 2,000 for the ultimate online betting experience.

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