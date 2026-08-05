Shatta Wale says he wanted to use Stonebwoy’s concert to promote peace between their fan bases.

Shatta Wale says he wanted to use Stonebwoy’s concert to promote peace between their fan bases.

'Stop comparing us!' - Shatta Wale calls for an end to fan wars with Stonebwoy (VIDEO)

Dancehall star Shatta Wale has disclosed that he had planned to use Stonebwoy’s recent concert as an opportunity to appeal for an end to the rivalry between their respective fan bases.

Shatta Wale says he planned to attend Stonebwoy’s concert and use the platform to urge their supporters to end their rivalry and support one another.

He said he does not view music as a competition, arguing that artistes can build successful careers without constantly being compared with each other.

Shatta Wale referenced Jamaican dancehall stars Mavado and Vybz Kartel, saying their rivalry has not stopped either artiste from performing internationally and making money.

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Speaking during a TikTok Live session, the On God hitmaker said he intended to attend the event, take the microphone and encourage his supporters and Stonebwoy’s fans to put their differences aside and support one another.

He said;

Yesterday, it was my plan to tell people to stop fighting about Stonebwoy and me and go and support his show. I wanted to be on stage and say that. I needed to use this opportunity to clear things and make people feel comfortable

Shatta Wale has long been associated with a rivalry with Stonebwoy, with supporters of both artistes frequently engaging in heated debates and comparisons over their achievements and influence in Ghanaian dancehall.

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However, he said he does not see his career as a competition with other musicians, arguing that artistes can succeed independently without constantly being placed against each other.

He stated;

Mavado and Vybz Kartel are performing all over the world and they're making money. But when you put our heads together and make it look like we are competing... I don't know competition in this thing that I am doing. I just know that I am doing music for the beautiful people who love Shatta Wale

The musician pointed to Jamaican dancehall stars Mavado and Vybz Kartel as an example of artistes who have had a well-known rivalry but have continued to build successful careers and perform internationally.

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Shatta Wale’s latest comments come amid renewed discussions about the relationship between him and Stonebwoy, as fans and sections of the media continue to compare the two musicians.