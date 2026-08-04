Top 10 largest agricultural economies in the world

Women harvesting vegetables in Shanggula village, Guangxi province, China, can share lessons on sustainable farming with the rest of the world (Photo: Copyright Simon Lim)

Women harvesting vegetables in Shanggula village, Guangxi province, China, can share lessons on sustainable farming with the rest of the world (Photo: Copyright Simon Lim)

China leads the world's largest agricultural economies with $1.9 trillion in output, ahead of India, the U.S., and Brazil. See the full ranking.

Global agriculture generated $5.2 trillion in production value in 2024, making it one of the largest industries on Earth. A new ranking compiled from UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) data shows just how concentrated that value is among a small group of nations.

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China, India, the United States, and Brazil alone account for nearly 60% of the world's total agricultural output, even though more than 190 countries produce food commercially.

China dominates global agriculture with $1.9 trillion in production value (36% of the world total) in 2024 — more than India, the U.S., and Brazil combined.

India ($573B) and the U.S. ($451B) round out the top three , followed by Brazil ($204B); together these four countries generate nearly 60% of global agricultural output.

Europe's strength lies in high-value goods, not scale — France, Germany, Italy, and Spain focus on wine, dairy, and olive oil, while Russia leads the region through grain exports, particularly wheat.

Below is a breakdown of the ten largest agricultural economies in the world and what drives each one to the top.

1. China Tops the List With $1.9 Trillion

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China is the undisputed leader among the world's largest agricultural economies, generating $1.9 trillion in production value in 2024, or 36% of the global total. That output is so massive that China's agricultural economy alone outproduces India, the United States, and Brazil combined. The country's dominance is built on a vast domestic food system designed to feed 1.4 billion people, supported by intensive land management, government investment in agri-tech, and diversified output across rice, pork, vegetables, and aquaculture.

2. India Ranks Second at $573 Billion

India holds the number two spot, driven largely by the scale of its population. Like China, India relies on an expansive domestic food system to feed nearly three billion people between the two countries combined. Millions of Indian smallholder farmers produce staple crops such as rice, wheat, sugarcane, and dairy, supplying both local markets and export channels.

3. The United States Comes in Third at $451 Billion

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The U.S. agricultural economy is powered by efficiency rather than sheer population size. American farms combine advanced technology with some of the highest crop yields in the world, enabling massive output of corn, soybeans, and meat from a relatively small farming workforce. Precision agriculture and large-scale commercial operations give U.S. producers a significant productivity advantage.

4. Brazil Secures Fourth Place at $204 Billion

Brazil is the largest agricultural economy in the Southern Hemisphere and a global trade powerhouse. The country has built its agricultural strength around export competitiveness, making it one of the most efficient agribusiness sectors in the world. Brazil leads globally in soybean, beef, sugar, and coffee exports, backed by vast arable land that continues to expand.

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5. Indonesia Leads Southeast Asia at $145 Billion

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Indonesia is Southeast Asia's biggest agricultural economy, anchored by palm oil, rice, and rubber production. Its tropical climate and large domestic population give it both the natural growing conditions and consumer demand needed to sustain a farm sector of this size.

6. Türkiye Ranks Sixth at $92 Billion

Türkiye bridges Europe and Asia both geographically and agriculturally. Its varied climate zones support a wide crop mix, from hazelnuts and cherries to wheat and cotton, giving it one of the most diversified farm sectors on this list.

7. Russia Dominates European Grain at $87 Billion

Russia leads agricultural production across Europe, built almost entirely on its grain sector. It is the world's largest wheat exporter and a major supplier of barley and sunflower oil, making it a critical player in global food security, particularly for import-dependent regions across Africa and the Middle East.

8. Japan Ranks Eighth at $86 Billion

Japan's farm sector is smaller in land area but high in value, reflecting premium pricing on rice, seafood, and speciality produce. Despite limited arable land and an ageing farming population, Japan has maintained a sophisticated agricultural economy focused on quality over volume.

9. France Leads Europe's High-Value Farming at $82 Billion

France ranks as Europe's second-largest agricultural economy. Alongside Germany, Italy, and Spain, it specialises in higher-value products such as wine, dairy, and olive oil. Rather than competing on scale with global giants like China or the U.S., Europe has carved out a niche in premium agriculture and processed food exports.

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10. Mexico Rounds Out the Top 10 at $77 Billion