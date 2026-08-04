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Mahama showcases drumming skills as he joins Rastafarian community in Jamaica (Video)

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:02 - 04 August 2026
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Mahama showcases drumming skills as he joins Rastafarian community in Jamaica (Video)
President John Dramani Mahama has gone viral after showcasing his drumming skills with members of the Rastafarian community during his official visit to Jamaica.
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  • President Mahama joined members of Jamaica’s Rastafarian community to play a traditional drum, with the moment gaining attention online.

  • The President arrived in Kingston for a three-day official visit focused on strengthening Ghana-Jamaica ties and Africa-Caribbean cooperation.

  • Mahama is scheduled to hold talks with Jamaican leaders, address Parliament, and participate in a reparations dialogue at the University of the West Indies.

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A viral video of President John Dramani Mahama has captured him showcasing his drumming skills after he joined members of the Rastafarian community to play a traditional drum during his official state visit to Jamaica.

The light-hearted moment, which has been widely shared on social media, came as the President began a three-day visit aimed at strengthening the long-standing historical and cultural ties between Ghana and Jamaica.

President Mahama arrived in Kingston on Sunday night, where he was welcomed at the Norman Manley International Airport by a high-level Jamaican delegation.

READ ALSO: Ghana's President Mahama pledges to champion Caribbean inclusion in AfCFTA as incoming AU Chair

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The delegation was led by Ambassador Sandra Grant Griffiths, Chief of State Protocol at the Office of the Prime Minister, and included Jamaica's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Ghana's High Commissioner to Jamaica, H.E. Kofi Attor.

As part of his official engagements on Monday, President Mahama is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Jamaica's Prime Minister, Dr Andrew Holness, and meet with the Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen.

He will also address a Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament before participating in a high-level Reparations Dialogue at the University of the West Indies' Mona Campus, where discussions will focus on advancing the global reparations agenda and strengthening cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.

READ ALSO: Cybersecurity is not just for IT experts: Why every Ghanaian must take online threats seriously

During the third day of his tour, President John Dramani Mahama says he will push for Caribbean countries to be included in the African Continental Free Trade Area when he takes over as Chairperson of the African Union.

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He announced the plan during a joint press conference with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Kingston as part of his official visit to Jamaica.

President Mahama is expected to conclude his visit and return to Accra on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Watch the video below:

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