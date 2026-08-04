Gianni Infantino calls emergency FIFA meeting in Morocco amid growing FFE controversy

Gianni Infantino has called an emergency FIFA meeting in Morocco after senior officials rejected the controversial FFE proposal, deepening football's governance crisis.

Gianni Infantino's proposed restructuring of FIFA's commercial operations has plunged world football's governing body into deeper crisis, with senior officials openly rejecting the plan and forcing the FIFA president to convene an emergency executive meeting in Morocco.

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Gianni Infantino has called an emergency FIFA executive meeting in Morocco following growing backlash over the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal.

Senior FIFA figures , including Arsène Wenger, Mattias Grafström and Prince Ali, have publicly opposed the plan, raising concerns over transparency and FIFA's independence.

The controversy has already triggered the resignation of senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro, increasing pressure on Infantino to abandon the proposal.

The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday in Rabat, comes after days of mounting backlash over the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which seeks to transfer FIFA's commercial and event operations into a new investment-backed structure.

Among those publicly distancing themselves from the proposal are FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsène Wenger, Secretary General Mattias Grafström, and Jordan Football Association President Prince Ali, highlighting growing divisions within football's top leadership.

FIFA leaders reject Infantino's FFE proposal.

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Wenger, who has served as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development since 2019, issued a strongly worded statement insisting that abandoning the project was the only acceptable course of action.

"The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency and integrity," Wenger said.

The former Arsenal manager revealed he was never consulted on the proposal and only became aware of it through media reports.

"The recent events at FIFA deserve some clarity from my side," Wenger added. "I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports."

Mattias Grafström condemns recent events.

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FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström also expressed concern over the controversy, describing the past week as "a sad and reproachable series of events" in an internal email sent to FIFA staff.

His remarks underscore the growing unease within FIFA's leadership as criticism of the investment proposal continues to intensify.

Prince Ali accuses FIFA of "blackmail".

Jordan Football Association President Prince Ali went further, accusing FIFA of creating a situation that "amounts to blackmail" over unpaid prize money and alleged pressure linked to support for Infantino's re-election campaign.

His comments add to the widening opposition from football stakeholders who fear the proposal could undermine FIFA's independence.

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Pressure mounts on Infantino

Infantino has spent the past week in Morocco, where he is attempting to contain the fallout by bringing together senior FIFA officials for crisis talks in Rabat.

The emergency meeting comes amid increasing legal and governance concerns surrounding the FFE proposal.

Wenger is among 18 FIFA officials named in a document preservation notice sent by UEFA as part of its threat of possible legal action over the plan.

Meanwhile, Carlos Cordeiro, Infantino's senior adviser on global strategy and governance, became the first high-profile casualty of the controversy after resigning, describing the proposal as "a bad deal for football" that would "mortgage football's future."