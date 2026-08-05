Multiple people injured in ‘crush’ at festival as attendees ‘stretchered away’ as concert in park cancelled

Multiple people injured in ‘crush’ at festival as attendees ‘stretchered away’ as concert in park cancelled

What happened at Ghana Party in the Park—and what organisers and police have confirmed

Ghana Party in the Park 2026, also known as ShattaFest UK, ended abruptly in London on Saturday, August 1, after a small fire near the entrance triggered a crowd surge that left 23 people requiring medical assistance.

23 people received medical assistance after a crowd surge at Ghana Party in the Park in London on August 1, with nine assessed by the London Ambulance Service and three taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said a small fire near the entrance forced the gates to close temporarily, before the crowd surged forward when they were reopened.

Organisers cancelled the festival on safety grounds and rejected unverified reports of deaths and stabbings. Shatta Wale, who was billed to perform, has not been identified by authorities as the cause of the incident.

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The annual Ghanaian cultural festival was being held at Copthall Playing Fields in Barnet, North London, where dancehall star Shatta Wale was among the headline performers.

While videos and reports circulating online initially sparked claims of multiple deaths and other serious incidents, authorities and organisers have since clarified that 23 people received some form of assistance, nine were assessed by the London Ambulance Service and three were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

How the incident unfolded

According to the Metropolitan Police, the incident began shortly after 6pm when officers were alerted to reports of a crush at the festival entrance.

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Police said a small fire near the entrance had forced the gates to close temporarily. As a crowd gathered outside, the gates were reopened and people surged forward, resulting in the crushing incident.

The London Ambulance Service said it received a call at 6.08pm reporting an incident in Hendon and deployed several emergency resources, including ambulance crews, rapid-response paramedics, an advanced paramedic, its Hazardous Area Response Team and London's Air Ambulance.

Medical teams treated several people at the scene before three patients were taken to hospital. Their injuries were later confirmed to be non-life-threatening.

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The Metropolitan Police said:

A total of 23 people received some form of assistance either from the emergency services or the event medical team, with nine people assessed by the London Ambulance Service. Three were taken to hospital where their condition was confirmed as non-life threatening.

Festival closed after emergency response

The incident brought the festival to an early end, with organisers deciding that keeping the event closed was the safest option.

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In their statement, organisers said:

Following the unfortunate incident at today's event, we wish to provide an update regarding the abrupt closure of Ghana in the Park

They added that the decision was made on health and safety grounds after discussions with emergency services and the event's health and safety team.

The organisers also moved to counter claims circulating online, stating that there had been no stabbing incidents or deaths at the festival.

What happened to Shatta Wale?

Shatta Wale was billed as one of the major performers at this year's event, which was promoted as the ShattaFest edition of Ghana Party in the Park.

However, the available evidence does not indicate that the musician caused the crowd incident. The police account places the trigger at a small fire near the entrance, followed by the temporary closure and reopening of the gates.

The incident should therefore be viewed primarily as a crowd-management and emergency-response issue rather than an incident caused by the artiste.

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What organisers had planned for entry

Ahead of the event, organisers had stated that all guests would be searched before entering the festival grounds. The published event information also outlined controlled entry arrangements, transport guidance and a strict no-re-entry policy.

The festival was scheduled to run from noon until 9pm, with last entry at 7pm. Tickets were advertised from £30, with VIP tickets starting at £60.

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Are ticket holders getting refunds?

There is currently no publicly confirmed post-incident refund arrangement from the organisers that changes the original ticket policy.

The festival's published terms state that tickets are generally non-refundable and non-exchangeable, while also stating that tickets are sold for the overall Ghana Party in the Park experience rather than for an individual artiste.

That means affected ticket holders should rely on direct communication from the organisers rather than social-media claims about refunds. Any new refund arrangement would need to be confirmed by Ghana Party in the Park or the official ticketing platform.

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What is known about the investigation?

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the circumstances that led to the crowd surge and the number of people who received medical assistance. However, a full public investigation report or detailed findings on responsibility and future safety measures has not yet been identified in the latest available official information.

The confirmed police account establishes that the fire led to a temporary gate closure and that the crowd surged when the gates reopened. It does not, by itself, establish whether any particular individual, contractor or aspect of the event's organisation was responsible for the incident.

The incident generated a wave of unverified claims online, including suggestions that people had died or that there had been stabbings.

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Those claims should not be treated as fact.

The confirmed figures from the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service are that 23 people received assistance, nine were assessed by the London Ambulance Service and three were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries. Organisers also explicitly rejected claims of deaths and stabbings.

Ghana Party in the Park has been one of the major annual gatherings for the Ghanaian community in the UK, with the organisers describing it as a cultural festival centred on Ghanaian music, food, fashion, business and community.