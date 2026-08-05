Top 10 most beautiful cemeteries in the world

Cemeteries are rarely thought of as tourist destinations, yet some of the world's most striking pieces of architecture, sculpture and landscaping sit quietly behind gates most travellers walk past.

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Historic landmarks: Cemeteries like Père Lachaise (Paris) and Highgate (London) blend history, architecture and famous graves.

Art and nature: Sites such as Okunoin (Japan) and Skogskyrkogården (Sweden) are known for stunning landscapes, sculptures and tranquil settings.

Major attractions: These cemeteries draw millions of visitors for their cultural, artistic and historical significance.

From Gothic mausoleums draped in ivy to forest paths lit by thousands of stone lanterns, these burial grounds have become as much about art, history and nature as they are about mourning.

Below is a look at ten of the most beautiful cemeteries on earth, each offering its own blend of tranquillity, craftsmanship and storytelling.

1. Père Lachaise Cemetery, Paris, France

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Père Lachaise Cemetery, Paris, France | Photo © Bastien Milanese

No list of beautiful cemeteries begins anywhere but Paris. Established by Napoleon I in 1804, Père Lachaise struggled for visitors in its early years simply because it sat too far outside the city.

That changed once the remains of notable figures, including philosopher Pierre Abélard, were relocated there, effectively turning the cemetery into a destination in its own right.

Today it spans 44 hectares and holds more than 70,000 burial plots, winding cobblestone paths threading between elaborate stone mausoleums, angel statues and moss-covered tombs.

It remains the most visited cemetery on the planet, drawing well over a million people every year, many of them searching out the graves of Jim Morrison, Chopin, Balzac, Molière and Oscar Wilde.

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2. Highgate Cemetery, London, United Kingdom

Highgate Cemetery, London, United Kingdom | photo via https://www.londonmuseum

Highgate opened in 1839 as part of London's "Magnificent Seven", a Victorian-era plan to build seven large cemeteries around the city's outskirts to relieve overcrowded inner-city burial grounds.

Split into east and west sections, it is best known today as the resting place of Karl Marx, though its real draw is the architecture itself. Visitors pass beneath the Egyptian Avenue, a dramatic entranceway leading to sixteen family vaults each holding shelves for a dozen coffins, before wandering through winding, overgrown paths flanked by carved angels and crumbling Gothic tombs.

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Nicknamed the "Victorian Valhalla", the cemetery is now also a registered nature reserve, sheltering foxes and birdlife among its roughly 53,000 graves.

3. La Recoleta Cemetery, Buenos Aires, Argentina

La Recoleta Cemetery, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Once tended as a vegetable garden by monks, Recoleta has since become the final resting place of choice for Argentina's wealthiest families.

The result is a cemetery laid out like a miniature city, its marble-lined pathways functioning almost as avenues between more than 6,400 above-ground tombs.

Architectural styles range from ancient Greek to Art Nouveau, giving the 14-acre grounds an unusually theatrical feel.

Its most visited grave belongs to Eva Perón, whose tamper-proof tomb was built after her embalmed body went missing for sixteen years following her death.

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4. Cimitero Monumentale di Staglieno, Genoa, Italy

Cimitero Monumentale di Staglieno, Genoa, Italy

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Spread across 250 acres above the Italian port city, Staglieno functions less like a graveyard and more like an open-air sculpture museum.

Wealthy families once commissioned elaborate marble statues years in advance, allowing themselves to admire their own memorials while still alive. The result is one of Europe's finest surviving collections of nineteenth-century funerary art, with lifelike figures mourning, praying and gazing out from beneath grand stone canopies.

5. Skogskyrkogården, Stockholm, Sweden

Skogskyrkogården, Stockholm, Sweden

Built by architects Gunnar Asplund and Sigurd Lewerentz on the site of a former gravel quarry, the Woodland Cemetery takes the opposite approach to the ornate cemeteries of southern Europe.

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Its design deliberately lets modest gravestones fade into pine forest and open meadow, creating a landscape defined more by silence and simplicity than sculpture. The site's influence on twentieth-century landscape architecture earned it UNESCO World Heritage status.

6. Okunoin Cemetery, Koyasan, Japan

Okunoin Cemetery, Koyasan, Japan

Set deep in a cedar forest on Mount Koya, Okunoin holds the mausoleum of Kobo Daishi, founder of Japan's Shingon Buddhist sect, along with more than 200,000 other graves stretching along a two-kilometre stone path.

At night, roughly 10,000 stone and bronze lanterns illuminate the route, giving the forest an otherworldly glow. Moss-covered statues and centuries-old cedars line the way, making it one of Japan's most sacred and visually arresting pilgrimage sites and a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2004.

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7. Bonaventure Cemetery, Savannah, Georgia, United States

Bonaventure Cemetery, Savannah, Georgia, United States

Long before it became famous through the book and film "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil", Bonaventure was drawing admirers for its natural beauty alone.

Naturalist John Muir once described the site's oaks, birdsong and wildflowers as marking it out among the most favoured places on earth.

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Spanish moss drapes heavily from ancient live oaks overlooking the Wilmington River, giving the cemetery an atmospheric, almost cinematic quality that continues to draw photographers and history enthusiasts alike.

8. Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

Founded in 1831, Mount Auburn is widely credited as America's first "garden cemetery", designed with rolling hills, ponds and curated plantings rather than the rigid grid layouts common at the time.

That design went on to inspire the American public parks movement more broadly. Buckminster Fuller, poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and psychologist B.F. Skinner are among the notable figures buried on its grounds, which today also function as a working arboretum.

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9. Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, United States

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles, United States

Set against the backdrop of the Hollywood Hills, this cemetery is the final resting place of stars including Rudolph Valentino, Douglas Fairbanks and Johnny Ramone.

Its manicured lawns, ornate mausoleums and lily-covered lake give it a park-like elegance, and in recent years it has become a cultural venue in its own right, hosting outdoor film screenings among the headstones each summer.

10. Old Jewish Cemetery, Prague, Czech Republic

Old Jewish Cemetery, Prague, Czech Republic

One of Europe's oldest surviving Jewish burial grounds, Prague's Old Jewish Cemetery holds an estimated 100,000 bodies beneath just 12,000 visible tombstones.

Jewish burial custom forbade removing older graves to make way for new ones, so for centuries bodies were buried in layers, pushing headstones upward and outward into a dense, tilted cluster that has become one of the most visually distinctive cemeteries in the world.