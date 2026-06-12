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Nii Lante Vanderpuye resigns as DRIP coordinator to pursue top NDC position

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 18:54 - 12 June 2026
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Former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye and National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP)
Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has resigned as DRIP National Coordinator to pursue a national executive position within the NDC, reaffirming his support for President Mahama’s vision.
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  • Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has resigned as National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme to pursue a national executive position in the National Democratic Congress.

  • He said the decision followed “careful reflection” and was aimed at serving the party and country in a different capacity.

  • Vanderpuye reaffirmed his support for John Dramani Mahama and expressed confidence in the future success of the DRIP programme.

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Former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has resigned from his role as National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) to pursue a national executive position within the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

READ ALSO: Viral ministerial reshuffle document is fake, NDC clarifies

In a statement announcing his resignation, Vanderpuye said the decision followed careful reflection and was driven by his desire to continue serving the party and country in a new capacity.

“After careful reflection, I have taken the decision to step down from my position as National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP),” he said.
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Vanderpuye expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for the opportunity to serve in the role, describing his tenure as both an honour and a privilege.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to serve His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana in this role,” he stated.

He added that his resignation was specifically intended to clear the path for his political ambition within the NDC.

READ ALSO: NDC’s Dzifa Tegah endorses proposed mandatory DNA testing law in Ghana

“My resignation is to enable me pursue a National Executive position within our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC),” he said.
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According to him, the resignation reflects his commitment to contributing to the party’s growth and strengthening Ghana’s democratic institutions.

“This decision is driven by my desire to continue serving our party and country in a different capacity, while contributing to the strengthening of our democratic traditions and institutions,” he added.

Vanderpuye, a seasoned politician and former Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, has remained an influential figure within the NDC. He served as Minister for Youth and Sports under the Mahama administration and has long been known as one of the party’s vocal grassroots mobilisers.

His resignation comes at a time when internal political activity within the NDC is intensifying ahead of future national executive elections, with party figures positioning themselves for key leadership roles.

Despite stepping down, Vanderpuye reaffirmed his support for President Mahama’s administration and the DRIP programme.

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READ ALSO: NDC Council of Elders halts presidential campaigns ahead of official primary timetable

“I remain fully committed to the vision of President Mahama, the success of his administration, and the ideals of the NDC,” he said.

He added that he leaves office satisfied with the work achieved under the programme.

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