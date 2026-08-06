Full list: 8 African countries with female vice presidents in 2026

Women continue to occupy some of the highest political offices across Africa, with several countries currently having women serving as vice-presidents.

Eight African countries currently have women serving as Vice Presidents: Angola, Benin, Ghana, Malawi, Namibia, South Sudan, Uganda and Zambia.

Ghana’s Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang made history as the country’s first female Vice President after taking office alongside President John Mahama in January 2025.

The other female vice-presidents include Esperança da Costa, Mariam Chabi Talata, Jane Mayemu Ansah, Lucia Witbooi, Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, Jessica Alupo and Mutale Nalumango.

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As of August 2026, at least eight African countries have a woman serving in the vice-presidential office. The list includes Angola, Benin, Ghana, Malawi, Namibia, South Sudan, Uganda and Zambia.

Here is a look at the women currently serving in these positions and their roles.

1. Angola – Esperança da Costa

She was elected alongside President João Lourenço in the 2022 general election and began her term on 15 September 2022.

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A biologist and academic, Costa previously served as Secretary of State for Fisheries before entering the vice-presidential office. The Angolan presidency continues to identify her as the country's Vice President in 2026.

Esperança da Costa. PC; Africa-Press

2. Benin – Mariam Chabi Talata

Benin's Vice President is Mariam Chabi Talata, who has held the position since 2021.

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Talata was elected alongside President Patrice Talon and became the country's first woman to serve as Vice President after constitutional reforms created the position.

She remains in office in 2026, with Benin's government identifying her as Vice President in its official communications.

Mariam Chabi Talata. PC; LE MATINAL

3. Ghana – Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

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Ghana is represented on the list by Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who became the country's first female Vice President following the 2024 presidential election.

She assumed office in January 2025 alongside President John Dramani Mahama.

Before entering politics at the highest level, Opoku-Agyemang had a distinguished academic career and became the first woman to serve as Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast. She also previously served as Ghana's Minister for Education. The Presidency continues to list her as Vice President in 2026.

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

4. Malawi – Jane Mayemu Ansah

Malawi's current Vice President is Justice Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah, a lawyer, academic and former judge.

The Malawi Government identifies Ansah as the country's current Vice President. Before taking up the position, she served in several senior legal and public-service roles, including as Malawi's first female Attorney General and as a judge in the country's higher courts.

Her appointment adds Malawi to the growing number of African countries with women serving in the second-highest executive office.

Malawi's Jane Ansah - BBC News

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5. Namibia – Lucia Witbooi

Namibia's Vice President is Lucia Witbooi, who was appointed to the position by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah after she became Namibia's first female president.

Witbooi is the country's second female Vice President. Namibia's Office of the President continues to identify her as Vice President in 2026, including in official government communications and the President's 2026 State of the Nation Address.

Namibia's Vice President is Lucia Witbooi. PC; thebenchmark.com.ng

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6. South Sudan – Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior

South Sudan has a different vice-presidential structure from most countries on this list, with several people holding vice-presidential positions within the country's transitional government.

Among them is Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, who serves as Vice President for the Gender and Youth Cluster.

The Office of the President of South Sudan lists her alongside the country's First Vice President and other vice-presidents. She has also continued to undertake official duties in 2026, including engagements focused on youth, peace-building and development.

Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior. PC: Radio Tamazuj

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7. Uganda – Jessica Alupo

Uganda's Vice President is Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, who has held the position since 2021.

A politician, educator and former military officer, Alupo previously served as Uganda's Minister of Education and Sports.

The Ugandan State House describes her as the country's second female Vice President, following Specioza Wandira Kazibwe, who served in the position from 1994 to 2003. Alupo was also sworn in again as Vice President in June 2026 following President Yoweri Museveni's re-election.

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Jessica Alupo

8. Zambia – Mutale Nalumango

Zambia's Vice President is Dr W.K. Mutale Nalumango, who has served under President Hakainde Hichilema since 2021.

A former teacher and parliamentarian, Nalumango became one of the country's most senior political figures after being selected as Hichilema's running mate for the 2021 presidential election.

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She remains in office in 2026, with Zambia's Cabinet Office and Office of the Vice President continuing to identify her as Vice President. She was also unveiled as Hichilema's running mate for the August 2026 general election.

Mutale Nalumango

The presence of women in vice-presidential offices across these eight countries reflects the growing participation of women in senior political leadership on the continent.

While the circumstances differ from country to country, women such as Esperança da Costa, Mariam Chabi Talata, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Jane Mayemu Ansah, Lucia Witbooi, Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, Jessica Alupo and Mutale Nalumango currently hold influential positions within their respective governments.