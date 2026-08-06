Ghana to adopt UK-style penalty points for drivers as DVLA CEO confirms pilot date for new number plates

Ghana to adopt UK-style penalty points for drivers as DVLA CEO confirms pilot date for new number plates

Ghana to adopt UK-style penalty points for drivers as DVLA CEO confirms pilot date for new number plates

Ghana is set to introduce a United Kingdom-style driving licence penalty points system as part of efforts to improve road safety, while the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has also confirmed that the pilot phase of its new digital number plate system will begin in mid-August 2026.

Ghana's DVLA will introduce a UK-style penalty points system for drivers, CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey tells Pulse Ghana.

Drivers who lose all their points will be required to return to driving school, while unused points can be carried over.

The pilot phase of Ghana's new digital vehicle number plates will begin in mid-August 2026.

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The announcement was made by the Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, in an interview with Pulse Ghana.

According to Mr Kotey, every licensed driver will initially be allocated 20 penalty points each year under the proposed system, although discussions are ongoing within the Authority over whether the allocation should be increased to 40 points.

He explained that points would be deducted whenever motorists commit traffic offences such as reckless driving, speeding or running red lights. Drivers who exhaust all their points would be required to return to driving school for further training.

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He said:

Like the UK system, we have what we call the points management system. Some of my directors are advocating for a 40-point system. When you obtain a driver's licence, we'll give you 20 points for the year.

Explaining how the system would work, Mr Kotey added:

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When you exceed those 20 points by driving recklessly, running red lights or overspeeding, then we'll send you back to driving school. It won't mean starting everything again.

Chief Executive of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey

He also revealed that motorists who do not use all their allocated points would be allowed to carry the remaining balance into the following year.

If you don't use up all the 20 points, you can roll the balance over to the next year and receive additional points. You pay the penalty, but we still deduct the points because that is what the traffic technology system will do.

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Mr Kotey said the proposed system is intended to promote responsible driving and reduce road crashes by holding motorists more accountable for traffic violations.

You pay the penalty, and we still take the points off because we need to protect people's lives. It would be very bad for anyone to take another person's life and simply say, 'Sorry. I was sleeping. I was speeding.' Let's all respect the rules and regulations on our roads, and our roads will forever be safe for you and me.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has developed a new generation of vehicle number plates that go far beyond displaying registration details.

Beyond the proposed penalty points system, the DVLA CEO confirmed that the pilot phase of Ghana's new digital vehicle number plate system will commence in mid-August 2026, beginning with government-owned vehicles before the nationwide rollout.

The UK's driving licence penalty points system, which Ghana's model is expected to mirror, assigns points based on the seriousness of traffic offences. Minor speeding offences typically attract three points, while more serious offences, including dangerous driving, can result in 11 or more points. Drivers who accumulate 12 or more points within three years are generally disqualified from driving under the UK's "totting-up" rules, while newly qualified drivers face even stricter limits.

Also Read: DVLA clarifies plans to offer driver licensing services abroad amid public backlash