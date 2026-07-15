COCOBOD pays GH¢162 million to settle outstanding non-DDEP cocoa bill obligations

COCOBOD has paid GH¢162 million to fully settle outstanding Cocoa Bill obligations owed to investors who did not participate in Ghana's DDEP.

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced the full settlement of GH¢162 million owed to individual holders of cocoa bills who did not participate in the government's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

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In a statement, COCOBOD said the payment fulfils all outstanding obligations to eligible investors and forms part of its commitment to honour legitimate debts and rebuild confidence in the cocoa sector.

According to the board, some holders of cocoa bills who opted out of the DDEP had not received their payments following the programme's implementation in 2023 due to COCOBOD's financial challenges.

However, the institution has now cleared all outstanding obligations by paying GH¢162 million in full.

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COCOBOD advised all affected beneficiaries to contact their respective fund managers to access their payments.

The board thanked the affected investors for their patience and understanding during the period of delayed payments.

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COCOBOD reaffirmed its commitment to restoring investor confidence, improving its financial position and ensuring the long-term sustainability of Ghana's cocoa industry.

The Board added that settling the outstanding debts reflects its determination to meet all legitimate financial obligations while strengthening the country's cocoa sector.

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