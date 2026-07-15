Black Sherif, Sarkodie,Moliy and other Ghanaian stars earn AFRIMMA 2026 nominations
Black Sherif emerged as Ghana’s top representative at AFRIMMA 2026, earning multiple nominations including Best Male West Africa, Best Male Rap Act, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for So It Goes, and Album of the Year for IRONBOY.
Several Ghanaian stars received recognition across major categories, including Moliy, Enam, Shatta Wale, Eno Barony, Freda Rhymz, DopeNation, MOG Beatz, Sarkodie, and Ghanaian dancers and DJs.
Ghana’s creative industry recorded nominations beyond music, with talents such as Babs Direction, Incredible Zigi, Dancegod Lloyd, Hooliboy, DJ Sly King and DJ Akua earning spots in various AFRIMMA 2026 categories.
The prestigious awards platform, which was established in 2014, continues to honour outstanding African talent by celebrating musicians, industry professionals and creatives who have contributed to the growth and global recognition of African music.
Leading Ghana’s charge this year is Black Sherif, who emerged as one of the country’s most nominated artistes. The rapper and singer received nominations in major categories, including Best Male West Africa, Best Male Rap Act, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for So It Goes, and AFRIMMA Album of the Year for his acclaimed project IRONBOY.
His nominations place him among some of Africa’s biggest names competing for top honours at the continental awards ceremony.
Afrobeats and alternative music star Moliy also received multiple nominations, earning recognition in the Best Female West Africa category, Best Female Reggae/Dancehall category, and Song of the Year category for her international collaboration Shake It to the Max featuring Jamaican stars Shenseea and Skillibeng.
Rising artiste Enam joins Moliy in the Best Female West Africa category, further highlighting Ghana’s growing influence in the female music space.
Ghana’s dancehall scene is also represented, with Shatta Wale receiving a nomination for Best Male Reggae/Dancehall. The award-winning musician continues to maintain his relevance on the African music stage alongside leading reggae and dancehall acts from across the world.
In rap categories, Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz earned nominations for Best Female Rap Act, while Black Sherif represents Ghana among contenders for Best Male Rap Act.
Beyond vocal performances, several Ghanaian creatives received recognition for their contributions behind the scenes and in other artistic fields. Music producer MOG Beatz was nominated for Music Producer of the Year, while dancers Incredible Zigi, Dancegod Lloyd and Hooliboy earned spots in the Best African Dancer category.
Ghanaian DJs also secured nominations, with DJ Sly King competing in the Best DJ Africa category and DJ Akua receiving recognition in the Best African DJ USA Based category. Video director Babs Direction was nominated for Best Video Director, further showcasing Ghana’s creative talent beyond music.
Veteran rapper Sarkodie was honoured with a nomination for the AFRIMMA Timeless Impact Award, a category celebrating artistes whose influence has shaped African music over the years. Meanwhile, music duo DopeNation will represent Ghana in the Best African Group category.
The nominations reflect Ghana’s continued impact on Africa’s entertainment landscape, with artistes from different generations competing alongside some of the continent’s biggest names.
Full list of AFRIMMA 2026 nominees
1. Best Male West Africa
Davido (Nigeria)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
BNXN (Nigeria)
Rema (Nigeria)
Asake (Nigeria)
Didi B (Ivory Coast)
Djodje (Cape Verde)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Ruger (Nigeria)
Dino Santiago (Cape Verde)
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2. Best Female West Africa
Enam (Ghana)
Tems (Nigeria)
Josey (Ivory Coast)
Viviane Chidid (Senegal)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Moliy (Ghana)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Mariam Ba Lagare (Mali)
Teni (Nigeria)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
3. Best Male East Africa
Lij Michael (Ethiopia)
Marioo (Tanzania)
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Juma Jux (Tanzania)
Bien (Kenya)
Mbosso (Tanzania)
Joshua Baraka (Uganda)
Single Dee (South Sudan)
Barnaba (Tanzania)
4. Best Female East Africa
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Veronica Adane (Ethiopia)
Bridget Blue (Kenya)
Zuchu (Tanzania)
Nikita Kering (Kenya)
Ariel Wayz (Rwanda)
Njerae (Kenya)
Winnie Nwagi (Uganda)
Salemia (Ethiopia)
5. Best Male Central Africa
Matias Damásio (Angola)
Dadju (DR Congo)
TayC (Cameroon)
Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)
Calema (São Tomé & Príncipe)
Gims (DR Congo)
Gerilson Israel (Angola)
Ko-C (Cameroon)
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6. Best Female Central Africa
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Anna Joyce (Angola)
Rebo (DR Congo)
Krys M (Cameroon)
Blanche Bailly (Cameroon)
Cindy Le Coeur (DR Congo)
Espoir La Tigresse (Gabon)
Jessy B (Republic of the Congo)
Emma’a (Gabon)
7. Best Male Southern Africa
Scott Maphuma (South Africa)
Nutty O (Zimbabwe)
Yo Maps (Zambia)
DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
Zeze Kingston (Malawi)
Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)
William Last KRM (Botswana)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
8. Best Female Southern Africa
Mawhoo (South Africa)
Tamy Moyo (Zimbabwe)
Charma Gal (Botswana)
Babalwa M (South Africa)
Hanna (Zimbabwe)
Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
Bombshell Grenade (Zambia)
Makhadzi (South Africa)
Tyla (South Africa)
9. Best Male North Africa
Wegz (Egypt)
Stormy (Morocco)
Adviser (Mauritania)
Amr Diab (Egypt)
Marwan Moussa (Egypt)
ElGrandeToto (Morocco)
DJ Snake (Algeria)
Cheb Momo (Algeria)
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10. Best Female North Africa
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Chirine Lajmi (Tunisia)
Manal (Morocco)
Souhila Ben Lachhab (Algeria)
Sherine (Egypt)
Latifa (Tunisia)
Kenza Morsli (Algeria)
Zina Daoudia (Morocco)
11. Crossing Boundaries with Music Award
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Aya Nakamura (Mali)
Rema (Nigeria)
Davido (Nigeria)
Toby Nwigwe (Nigeria)
Flavour (Nigeria)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)
Odeal (Nigeria)
12. Best Newcomer
Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)
Mavo (Nigeria)
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
6uff (Nigeria)
Lava Lava (Tanzania)
Florito (Angola)
Toxic Lyrikali (Kenya)
Fola (Nigeria)
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13. Artist of the Year
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Asake (Nigeria)
Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Rema (Nigeria)
Tyla (South Africa)
Tems (Nigeria)
Davido (Nigeria)
Bien (Kenya)
14. Best Gospel
Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)
Prosper Germoh (Cameroon)
Christina Shusho (Tanzania)
Miguel Buila (Angola)
Bidemi Olaoba (Nigeria)
Deborah Lukalu (DR Congo)
Joel Lwaga (Tanzania)
Moïse Mbiye (DR Congo)
Sunmisola Agbebi Okeleye (Nigeria)
15. Best Female Rap Act
Rosa Ree (Tanzania)
Eno Barony (Ghana)
Bombshell Grenade (Zambia)
Freda Rhymz (Ghana)
Moozlie (South Africa)
Ssaru (Kenya)
Ami Yerewolo (Mali)
Candy Bleakz (Nigeria)
16. Best Male Rap Act
Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
Jeriq (Nigeria)
Ninho (DR Congo)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
A-Reece (South Africa)
6uff (Nigeria)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Yung Lunya (Tanzania)
Phyno (Nigeria)
Himra (Ivory Coast)
17. Best Collaboration
Bien & Alikiba — Finale
BNXN & Sarz — Back Outside
Davido & Omah Lay — With You
Diamond Platnumz ft. Juma Jux — Joy
Patoranking ft. Ruger — Shake That
Fally Ipupa ft. Wizkid — Jam
Jazzworx & Tukuthela — Bengicela
Flavour ft. Baaba Maal — Afroculture
Marvais Djo ft. Kano Choir — Pile
18. Song of the Year
Davido ft. Omah Lay — With You
BNXN & Sarz — Back Outside
Bien & Alikiba — Finale
Diamond Platnumz ft. Juma Jux — Joy
Moliy ft. Shenseea & Skillibeng — Shake It to the Max
Black Sherif — So It Goes
Ciza — Isaka (6AM)
Young Jonn — Elumelu
DopeNation — Kakalika
Marvais Djo ft. Kano Choir — Pile
DJ Kedjevara — Ça Fait Mal
19. Best Video Director
Hanscana (Tanzania)
Director Pink (Nigeria)
Elias Belkader (Algeria)
Mateo Da Silva (Cameroon)
TG Omori (Nigeria)
Babs Direction (Ghana)
Jake Zaral (Zimbabwe)
Dammy Twitch (Nigeria)
20. Best DJ Africa
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DJ Spinall (Nigeria)
DJ Dollar (Senegal)
Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
DJ Obi (Nigeria)
DJ Tunez (Nigeria)
DJ Sly King (Ghana)
DJ Commissioner Wysei (Nigeria)
DJ Nelasta (Angola)
Major League DJs (South Africa)
DJ Kaywise (Nigeria)
DJ Dope Caesar (Nigeria)
DJ Moh (Kenya)
21. Best African DJ USA
DJ Kuncept (Nigeria)
DJ Akua (Ghana)
DJ Prince (Nigeria)
DJ Bode (Nigeria)
DJ Chelsea (Canada)
DJ Shinski (Kenya)
DJ Birame BB L’amour (Ivory Coast)
DJ Oreo (Nigeria)
Lex and Answer (Zimbabwe)
DJ Nani (Nigeria)
22. Music Producer of the Year
Masterkraft (Nigeria)
Andre Vibez (Nigeria)
207 (Uganda)
Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
Magicsticks (Nigeria)
MOG Beatz (Ghana)
Xduppy (South Africa)
London (Nigeria)
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23. Best African Dancer
Masaka Dance Kids (Uganda)
Incredible Zigi (Ghana)
Poco Lee (Nigeria)
Ghetto Kids (Uganda)
Angel Nyigu (Tanzania)
Hope Ramafalo (South Africa)
Wet Bad Gang (Angola)
Dancegod Lloyd (Ghana)
Hooliboy (Ghana)
24. Best Male Reggae/Dancehall
Valiant (Jamaica)
Mr. Killa (Grenada)
Patoranking (Nigeria)
Shatta Wale (Ghana)
Skillibeng (Jamaica)
Vybz Kartel (Jamaica)
Popcaan (Jamaica)
Kranium (Jamaica)
25. Best Female Reggae/Dancehall
Shenseea (Jamaica)
Jada Kingdom (Jamaica)
Moliy (Ghana)
Spice (Jamaica)
Koffee (Jamaica)
Lila Iké (Jamaica)
Shaneil Muir (Jamaica)
Vanessa Bling (Jamaica)
26. Best African Group
Disco Misr (Egypt)
Calema (São Tomé & Príncipe)
Show Dem Camp (Nigeria)
Toofan (Togo)
DopeNation (Ghana)
Team Paiya (Ivory Coast)
Mi Casa (South Africa)
Bracket (Nigeria)
27. AFRIMMA Album of the Year Black Sherif — IRONBOY
Omah Lay — Clarity of Mind
Asake — M$NEY
Tyla — A-Pop
Burna Boy — No Sign of Weakness
Lloyiso — Never Thought I Could
Davido — 5ive
Leigh-Anne — My Ego Told Me To
Himra — SORRY I’M BAD
28. Best African USA Based Artist
Kwate (Nigeria)
Bills (Nigeria)
Mannywellz (Nigeria)
Moses Sumney (Ghana)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Palmwine Tappers Band (Nigeria)
Detty K (Ivory Coast)
J Pako (DR Congo)
Emma Nyra (Nigeria)
29. AFRIMMA Timeless Impact Award
Timaya (Nigeria)
Amr Diab (Egypt)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Nameless (Kenya)
Oskido (South Africa)
Kcee (Nigeria)
Slap Dee (Zambia)
Bebe Cool (Uganda)
Flavour (Nigeria)
Mafikizolo (South Africa)
30. African Athlete of the Year
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)
Serhou Guirassy (Guinea)
Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)
Pascal Siakam (Cameroon)
Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)
Nnamdi Madubuike (Nigeria)
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31. Best Influencer
Peller (Nigeria)
Carter Efe (Nigeria)
Khaby Lame (Senegal)
Nasty Black (Nigeria)
Lasizwe Dambuza (South Africa)
Ilyas El Maliki (Morocco)
Crazy Kennar (Kenya)
Sabinus (Nigeria)
32. Best Actor/Actress
Timini Egbuson (Nigeria)
Uzor Arukwe (Nigeria)
Bimbo Ademoye (Nigeria)
Uche Montana (Nigeria)
Elizabeth Michael “Lulu” (Tanzania)
Zander Adika (Kenya)
Pallance Dladla (South Africa)
Masali Baduza (South Africa)
33. Best Comedian
Basketmouth (Nigeria)
Bovi (Nigeria)
Warri Pikin (Nigeria)
Eric Omondi (Kenya)
Trevor Noah (South Africa)
Godfrey (Nigeria)
Patrick “Salvado” Idringi (Uganda)
Ty Ngachira (Kenya)
34. Best Hypeman/MC Big Smart (Nigeria)
Shody (Nigeria)
Ogee The MC (Ghana)
MC Wild (Kenya)
Robot Boii (South Africa)
Balaa MC (Tanzania)
MC Mignon (DR Congo)
Do2dtun (Nigeria)
35. Community Impact Award
Ester Mathew Tonlagha Foundation (Nigeria)
Noella Foundation (Nigeria)
FAWE – Forum for African Women Educationalists (Kenya)
Educate! (Uganda)
IkamvaYouth (South Africa)
Street Child (Sierra Leone)
Tony Elumelu Foundation (Nigeria)