IShowSpeed to perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony alongside Hollywood and music stars

American YouTube sensation IShowSpeed has been confirmed as one of the headline performers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony, capping off a tournament in which he has become one of the most recognisable personalities away from the football pitch.

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed will perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony, joining a star-studded line-up that includes Tom Cruise, Robbie Williams, Jennifer Hudson, Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini.

The influencer has become one of the tournament's biggest personalities, attracting millions of viewers with his World Cup livestreams and interactions with football stars across North America.

His song World Cup (Champions) has surpassed 89 million YouTube views and was selected for the official 2026 FIFA World Cup album, further cementing his role in the tournament.

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Throughout the World Cup, the 21-year-old content creator travelled across North America, attending matches, meeting football stars and broadcasting his experiences to millions of viewers through his livestreams. His energetic coverage has made him one of the tournament's biggest online attractions.

Beyond his viral broadcasts, IShowSpeed also made a musical contribution to the competition. Ahead of the tournament, he released World Cup (Champions), a song that quickly gained traction across social media platforms and YouTube.

The music video has surpassed 89 million views on YouTube, while FIFA selected the track for inclusion on the official 2026 FIFA World Cup album, further cementing the influencer's presence at the global event.

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FIFA has now elevated his role even further by confirming that he will take to the stage during Sunday's closing ceremony before the World Cup final.

The online star will perform alongside an impressive line-up of international entertainers, including Tom Cruise, Robbie Williams, Jennifer Hudson, Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini, bringing together film, music and digital media for one of the tournament's biggest spectacles.

The performance marks another milestone in IShowSpeed's meteoric rise from gaming streamer to one of the world's most influential internet personalities. His passion for football, particularly his admiration for Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronald, has become a defining part of his online identity, earning him collaborations and appearances with some of the sport's biggest names.

His World Cup livestreams from stadiums, fan parks and host cities have consistently attracted millions of viewers, reinforcing his status as one of the tournament's most prominent digital ambassadors.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has placed a strong emphasis on entertainment, featuring star-studded opening ceremonies across host cities and introducing the competition's first-ever halftime show for the final.

The tournament concludes on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), where the closing ceremony will take place shortly before kick-off.