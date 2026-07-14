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Senegal FA president says World Cup team doctor was a gynecologist

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 18:07 - 14 July 2026
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Senegal Fans cheer on their team at the start of the game Belgium national team, Nationalteam vs Senegal National Team for the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball match, at Seattle Stadium.
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Senegal Football Federation (FSF) President Abdoulaye Fall has revealed that the federation replaced the Teranga Lions' chief medical officer after discovering that the doctor did not have the specialised qualifications required to oversee the medical needs of an elite football team.

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According to Fall, the decision was made after it emerged that the team's lead doctor specialised in gynaecology and obstetrics, rather than sports medicine, raising concerns about the quality of medical support available to the national team.

Players questioned the medical team's expertise.

Speaking about the decision, the FSF president admitted that he only realised the doctor's academic background at a later stage.

"I discovered too late that the national team's main doctor did not have the appropriate academic background to support the players," Fall said.

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"He is actually a gynaecologist and obstetrician by profession. From what I was told, the players did not have complete confidence in the medical support they were receiving."

Fall explained that concerns raised by members of the Senegal squad regarding the medical team's expertise played a significant role in the federation's decision to make changes.

FSF appoints sports medicine specialist

To address the concerns, the Senegal Football Federation appointed a medical specialist with expertise better suited to the physical demands of professional football.

Fall stressed that restoring the players' confidence in the team's medical department was essential and that protecting their health remained the federation's highest priority.

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"That is why it was necessary to bring in an expert who could give them more reassurance. In the end, the players' health comes before everything else," he added.

Player welfare remains a top priority.

The decision reflects the FSF's commitment to strengthening the medical support system surrounding the Teranga Lions as the team prepares for future international competitions.

By appointing a specialist in sports medicine, the federation aims to provide players with the highest standard of medical care while ensuring they have complete confidence in the professionals responsible for their health and fitness.

The move underscores the growing importance of specialised sports medicine in modern football, where player welfare, injury prevention and rehabilitation are critical to achieving success at the highest level.

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