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Final evacuation of 900 Ghanaians from South Africa begins July 25, marking end of repatriation exercise

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 18:26 - 14 July 2026
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High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie
Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, has announced that the final repatriation of about 900 Ghanaians who voluntarily registered to return home after xenophobic attacks will begin on July 25.
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The government of Ghana is set to begin the final phase of its repatriation programme for Ghanaians affected by recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, with about 900 citizens expected to return home from July 25.

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Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, announced that the exercise would target Ghanaians who voluntarily registered to leave the country following concerns over their safety and security.

Speaking to members of the Ghanaian community in South Africa on Tuesday, July 14, Mr Quashie said the latest operation was being carried out with support from the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

READ ALSO: South Africa’s Julius Malema criticises Ghana’s evacuation of citizens as ‘unnecessary’

He said the move was part of government’s response to the challenges faced by Ghanaian nationals affected by the attacks.

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We are going to do the final repatriation of close to 900 Ghanaians who have voluntarily given their names here in South Africa that they want to go, Mr Quashie stated.

The High Commissioner disclosed that 926 Ghanaians had already been evacuated during earlier stages of the programme, leaving the remaining registered individuals to be transported during the final phase.

READ ALSO: NPA increases fuel price floors; see latest prices

According to him, the repatriation flights will be organised in stages, with flights scheduled to depart daily until all approved beneficiaries have returned to Ghana.

Mr Quashie clarified that participation in the exercise would be limited to Ghanaians who had completed the official registration and screening procedures.

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He added that no additional names would be added to the list. He cautioned individuals who had not registered against visiting the High Commission in an attempt to join the evacuation, explaining that the final arrangements were based on verified lists agreed with South African authorities.

READ ALSO: 8 African countries to enjoy visa-free entry into Spain in 2026 — See full list

The High Commissioner also urged those selected for the exercise to follow all instructions from the High Commission and wait for official communication before travelling from their respective provinces.

He explained that once the remaining group of about 900 Ghanaians had been brought back home, the special repatriation exercise would come to an end.

Any future requests from Ghanaians seeking assistance to return from South Africa, he added, would be addressed through the country’s normal consular support channels.

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