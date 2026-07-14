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8 African countries to enjoy visa-free entry into Spain in 2026 — See full list

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:19 - 14 July 2026
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Spain Visa-Free Countries 2026: Full List of 8 African Nations Allowed Entry Without Visa
Spain’s 2026 travel rules show that only eight African countries qualify for visa-free entry, while citizens from Ghana, Nigeria and most other African nations will need a Schengen visa before visiting Spain.
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Spain has announced its 2026 entry requirements, revealing that only eight African countries will be eligible to enter the country without applying for a visa.

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The updated travel rules indicate that while more than 60 countries globally have been granted visa-free access to Spain for short stays, the privilege applies to only a small number of African nations.

From April 2026, citizens from the following eight African countries holding ordinary passports will be able to travel to Spain without a prior visa application:

  1. Botswana

  2. Namibia

  3. Eswatini

  4. Lesotho

  5. Mauritius

  6. Seychelles

  7. Cape Verde

  8. Rwanda

READ ALSO: Ghana remains visa-free as Cape Verde suspends visa-on-arrival scheme for 96 countries: Full list

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Travellers from these countries will be allowed to stay in Spain for up to 90 days within a 180-day period

Majority of African countries still require Schengen visas

Citizens from most African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt, will still need to secure a Schengen visa before travelling to Spain.

The visa requirement means prospective travellers must complete an application process and provide several supporting documents before receiving approval.

READ ALSO: Ghana vs Nigeria Passport 2026: Which is stronger? Full comparison and visa-free countries

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Documents required for Spain’s Schengen visa application

  • Applicants are generally required to submit:

  • A valid passport

  • Recent passport photographs

  • Travel medical insurance

  • Proof of accommodation

  • Bank statements showing sufficient funds

  • Confirmed flight arrangements


    The standard application fee for adults is €90.

A successful Schengen visa permits travellers to visit Spain and other countries within the Schengen Area for a maximum of 90 days during any 180-day period.

READ ALSO: 27 African countries eligible for visa-free or simplified entry to Canada: See full list

Spanish authorities have advised travellers to check updated information with the relevant Spanish consulate or authorised visa application centres before making travel plans, as entry policies may change.

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The announcement comes as countries continue to review international travel regulations, affecting how citizens from different regions access destinations in Europe.

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