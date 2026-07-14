8 African countries to enjoy visa-free entry into Spain in 2026 — See full list

Spain’s 2026 travel rules show that only eight African countries qualify for visa-free entry, while citizens from Ghana, Nigeria and most other African nations will need a Schengen visa before visiting Spain.

Spain has announced its 2026 entry requirements, revealing that only eight African countries will be eligible to enter the country without applying for a visa.

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The updated travel rules indicate that while more than 60 countries globally have been granted visa-free access to Spain for short stays, the privilege applies to only a small number of African nations.

From April 2026, citizens from the following eight African countries holding ordinary passports will be able to travel to Spain without a prior visa application:

Botswana Namibia Eswatini Lesotho Mauritius Seychelles Cape Verde Rwanda

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Travellers from these countries will be allowed to stay in Spain for up to 90 days within a 180-day period

Majority of African countries still require Schengen visas

Citizens from most African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt, will still need to secure a Schengen visa before travelling to Spain.

The visa requirement means prospective travellers must complete an application process and provide several supporting documents before receiving approval.

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Documents required for Spain’s Schengen visa application

Applicants are generally required to submit:

A valid passport

Recent passport photographs

Travel medical insurance

Proof of accommodation

Bank statements showing sufficient funds

Confirmed flight arrangements

The standard application fee for adults is €90.

A successful Schengen visa permits travellers to visit Spain and other countries within the Schengen Area for a maximum of 90 days during any 180-day period.

Spanish authorities have advised travellers to check updated information with the relevant Spanish consulate or authorised visa application centres before making travel plans, as entry policies may change.

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