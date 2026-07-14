Kofi Adams reveals Carlos Queiroz's monthly salary as Black Stars coach

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has disclosed the actual monthly salary of Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz, dismissing widespread reports that the Portuguese tactician earns $100,000 per month.

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According to the Sports Minister, Queiroz receives $80,000 monthly, putting to rest months of speculation surrounding the veteran coach's contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Queiroz was appointed Black Stars head coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the dismissal of Otto Addo in March. While the 73-year-old signed a short-term agreement with the GFA, the financial details of his contract were never officially disclosed, prompting widespread speculation over his remuneration.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Kofi Adams clarified that reports suggesting Queiroz earns $100,000 every month are inaccurate.

"Carlos Queiroz earns $80,000 a month, not the $100,000 that had been speculated," the Buem Member of Parliament stated.

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The clarification comes amid growing public interest in the terms of the experienced coach's contract following Ghana's campaign at the FIFA World Cup.

Despite taking charge only months before the tournament, Queiroz guided Ghana to the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The Black Stars opened their Group C campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama before earning a goalless draw against England. A 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final group match saw Ghana finish third, but the results were enough to secure qualification for the Round of 32.

Ghana's World Cup journey eventually ended after a 1-0 loss to Colombia in the knockout stage.

Although the Black Stars were eliminated before the quarter-finals, Queiroz's overall performance has reportedly impressed both the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

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