'Di wo fie asem' - KiDi shuts down rumours of rift with Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian singer KiDi has brushed aside fresh speculation surrounding his relationship with fellow musician and former label mate Kuami Eugene, responding directly to social media users who claimed the pair had fallen out.

KiDi has addressed rumours of a strained relationship with Kuami Eugene, after social media users questioned whether the former Lynx Entertainment label mates are still friends.

Some netizens claimed the two musicians had fallen out, citing KiDi's failure to promote Kuami Eugene's EP as evidence of a possible rift.

KiDi dismissed the speculation with the Twi phrase “Di wo fie asem,” which means “Mind your own business,” signalling that he was not interested in engaging the rumours.

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In a video with Pulse Ghana , the Lomo Lomo hitmaker was shown reacting to a series of online comments questioning whether he and Kuami Eugene remain close.

Several social media users suggested that the two musicians were no longer on good terms, despite their previous assurances that their friendship remained intact.

Among the comments KiDi read aloud were:

“I told you, KiDi and Kuami Eugene weren't cool. Y'all thought it was just for Elon Money.”

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“KiDi promotes many artistes and their work, but didn't do the same for Eugene's EP, yet claims their friendship is intact.”

“One woman has turned them into enemies forever. Mmaasem nnyɛ oo.”

Rather than addressing the claims in detail, KiDi dismissed the speculation with a short but pointed response.

He said;

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Di wo fie asem

The popular Twi expression translates as “Mind your own business,” making it clear that he had no intention of entertaining rumours about his personal relationship with Kuami Eugene.