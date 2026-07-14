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GMet forecasts cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorms across parts of Ghana this afternoon

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:46 - 14 July 2026
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GMet forecasts cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorms across parts of Ghana this afternoon
The Ghana Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy skies, rainfall and possible thunderstorms across parts of Ghana, including coastal, middle and northern sectors.
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast mostly cloudy weather conditions across southern Ghana this afternoon, with occasional breaks of sunshine expected in some areas.

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According to GMet’s 18-hour forecast valid from 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, southern Ghana will remain largely cloudy, while slight to moderate rainfall is expected over some coastal communities, nearby inland areas and parts of the middle sector.

Communities including Cape Coast, Takoradi and Axim are likely to experience slight rainfall during the afternoon, while Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda and Kwahu Tafo could receive moderate rain.

READ ALSO: 7 areas in Bono Region with the highest HIV infections recorded from January to May 2026

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are also expected over parts of the middle belt, including Obuasi, Tarkwa, Sefwi Bekwai and Kete Krachi.

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Similar conditions are forecast to develop later in the day across sections of the transition and northern sectors.

Meanwhile, northern Ghana is expected to remain largely sunny with intermittent cloud cover and temperatures ranging between 33°C and 36°C, with cities such as Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa and Nalerigu expected to record the highest daytime temperatures.

READ ALSO: Every Meal Counts: 7 simple ways to reduce food waste and help fight climate change

In the south, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 29°C and 32°C, while night-time temperatures will generally fall to between 22°C and 25°C across the country.

GMet has also indicated that the state of the sea is rough, urging fishermen, coastal residents and other marine users to exercise caution.

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The agency further warned that parts of the transition and northern sectors could experience thunderstorms from the late afternoon into the evening and advised the public to remain alert and take the necessary precautions where heavy rain and lightning are expected.

Please note: The state of the sea is rough. Carry an umbrella and stay safe.

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