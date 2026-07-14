Advertisement

Meet the 22-year-old law student eyeing a parliamentary seat in Ghana's 2028 general election

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:35 - 14 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Law student Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels, popularly known as Okordie, has declared her intention to contest the Manhyia South parliamentary seat in the 2028 general election under Base Movement Ghana.
A 22-year-old law student, Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels, popularly known as Okordie, has officially declared her intention to contest the Manhyia South parliamentary seat in the 2028 general election on the ticket of the newly established Base Movement Ghana.
Advertisement

  • Twenty-two-year-old law student Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels (Okordie) has announced her bid to contest the Manhyia South parliamentary seat in the 2028 elections under the newly formed Base Movement Ghana.

  • “I understand the struggles of the people because I have lived through them. It is time for a new kind of leadership that listens, serves and delivers,” she said while outlining her vision for the constituency.

  • Her campaign will focus on tackling youth unemployment, poor roads, sanitation, healthcare funding and digital exclusion, while promoting investment, job creation and support for women entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

She announced her political ambition at a press briefing in Kumasi on Monday, 13 July 2026, positioning herself as a youthful alternative committed to addressing the concerns of residents in the constituency.

According to Michaels, her decision to enter politics stems from her personal experiences and her belief that the people of Manhyia South deserve leadership that is responsive to their everyday challenges.

She said;

READ MORE: ‘Learn from Abu Trica and face the law’ - A-Plus to Ken Ofori-Atta

Advertisement

I understand the struggles of the people because I have lived through them. It is time for a new kind of leadership that listens, serves and delivers

Explaining her decision to join Base Movement Ghana instead of one of the country's established political parties, the aspiring legislator argued that the movement's principles align with her vision of people-centred governance and national development.

She stated.

I proudly identify with the Base Movement Ghana because it is committed to putting Ghana first, empowering citizens, promoting accountability and creating opportunities for all

READ MORE: 13 coolest flags in the world in 2026: See the full list

Advertisement

Michaels identified several key issues she intends to prioritise if elected, including youth unemployment, poor road networks, sanitation, limited healthcare funding and the digital divide affecting many residents.

She said her development agenda would focus on attracting investment into the constituency, creating employment opportunities for young people and supporting women-led businesses through practical empowerment initiatives.

The aspiring MP also pledged to work closely with traditional authorities and religious leaders, describing collaboration as essential to achieving sustainable development in Manhyia South.

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa warns youth after Abu Trica case: ‘Stop flaunting wealth online’

If she secures the party's nomination and contests the election, Michaels would rank among the youngest parliamentary candidates in Ghana's recent democratic history, reflecting the growing participation of young people in the country's political landscape.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Bank of Ghana revokes Zeepay's licence over regulatory breaches, urges customers to seek support
News
14.07.2026
Bank of Ghana revokes Zeepay's licence over regulatory breaches, urges customers to seek support
3 types of marriages in South Africa catered by South African law
News
14.07.2026
Most young adults want marriage and children but can't afford it, report reveals
Kofi Adams reveals Carlos Queiroz's monthly salary as Black Stars coach
Sports
14.07.2026
Kofi Adams reveals Carlos Queiroz's monthly salary as Black Stars coach
8 African countries to enjoy visa-free entry into Spain in 2026 — See full list
Lifestyle
14.07.2026
8 African countries to enjoy visa-free entry into Spain in 2026 — See full list
Kuami Eugene and KiDi
Entertainment
14.07.2026
'Di wo fie asem' - KiDi shuts down rumours of rift with Kuami Eugene
Caradise Ghana Facilitates Transportation for ICEF Africa 2026 held in Accra, Ghana
News
14.07.2026
Caradise Ghana Facilitates Transportation for ICEF Africa 2026 held in Accra, Ghana