Meet the 22-year-old law student eyeing a parliamentary seat in Ghana's 2028 general election

Law student Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels, popularly known as Okordie, has declared her intention to contest the Manhyia South parliamentary seat in the 2028 general election under Base Movement Ghana.

Law student Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels, popularly known as Okordie, has declared her intention to contest the Manhyia South parliamentary seat in the 2028 general election under Base Movement Ghana.

A 22-year-old law student, Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels, popularly known as Okordie, has officially declared her intention to contest the Manhyia South parliamentary seat in the 2028 general election on the ticket of the newly established Base Movement Ghana.

Twenty-two-year-old law student Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels (Okordie) has announced her bid to contest the Manhyia South parliamentary seat in the 2028 elections under the newly formed Base Movement Ghana.

“I understand the struggles of the people because I have lived through them. It is time for a new kind of leadership that listens, serves and delivers,” she said while outlining her vision for the constituency.

Her campaign will focus on tackling youth unemployment, poor roads, sanitation, healthcare funding and digital exclusion, while promoting investment, job creation and support for women entrepreneurs.

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She announced her political ambition at a press briefing in Kumasi on Monday, 13 July 2026, positioning herself as a youthful alternative committed to addressing the concerns of residents in the constituency.

According to Michaels, her decision to enter politics stems from her personal experiences and her belief that the people of Manhyia South deserve leadership that is responsive to their everyday challenges.

She said;

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I understand the struggles of the people because I have lived through them. It is time for a new kind of leadership that listens, serves and delivers

Explaining her decision to join Base Movement Ghana instead of one of the country's established political parties, the aspiring legislator argued that the movement's principles align with her vision of people-centred governance and national development.

She stated.

I proudly identify with the Base Movement Ghana because it is committed to putting Ghana first, empowering citizens, promoting accountability and creating opportunities for all

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Michaels identified several key issues she intends to prioritise if elected, including youth unemployment, poor road networks, sanitation, limited healthcare funding and the digital divide affecting many residents.

She said her development agenda would focus on attracting investment into the constituency, creating employment opportunities for young people and supporting women-led businesses through practical empowerment initiatives.

The aspiring MP also pledged to work closely with traditional authorities and religious leaders, describing collaboration as essential to achieving sustainable development in Manhyia South.

If she secures the party's nomination and contests the election, Michaels would rank among the youngest parliamentary candidates in Ghana's recent democratic history, reflecting the growing participation of young people in the country's political landscape.

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