China releases list of visa-free countries for ordinary passport holders: See full list

China has visa exemption agreements with 158 countries, but most of these arrangements do not apply to ordinary travellers. Instead, they are limited to holders of diplomatic, service, official or public affairs passports, meaning they primarily benefit government officials travelling on official assignments.

China has mutual visa exemption agreements with 158 countries, but only 32 extend visa-free access to holders of ordinary passports.

Recent additions include Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Samoa, reflecting China's expanding visa-free travel policy.

Most eligible countries are located in Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific.

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According to China's latest visa policy, 32 countries currently have bilateral agreements that allow holders of ordinary passports to enter China without obtaining a visa in advance.

Creator: VCG | Credit: VCG via Getty Images Copyright: 2025 VCG

The list has expanded significantly in recent years as Beijing has widened visa-free access for ordinary travellers. Several new agreements came into force in 2025, including those with Uzbekistan in June, and Azerbaijan and Malaysia in July. These additions reflect China's continued efforts to strengthen tourism, business and diplomatic ties through easier travel.

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A picture illustrating visa-free travel

The 32 countries span several regions. They include nations in Central Asia and the Caucasus such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan; Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand; Gulf states such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates; and several Caribbean and island nations including the Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, the Solomon Islands, Seychelles, Suriname, the Maldives and Mauritius.

Not all visa-free arrangements are unconditional. Ecuador, Moldova, Russia and Turkmenistan have restrictions, most commonly requiring travellers to be part of an organised tour group. Ecuador's agreement is also unique because it currently applies only to Ecuadorian ordinary passport holders travelling to China, while Chinese ordinary passport holders still require a visa to enter Ecuador.

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Visa-free entry also does not permit unlimited stays. Under most of these bilateral agreements, ordinary passport holders may remain in China for up to 30 days per visit. Those intending to stay longer must obtain the appropriate authorisation and complete the required residence formalities after arrival.

As visa policies can change, travellers are advised to verify the latest requirements with Chinese immigration authorities or the relevant embassy before making travel arrangements.

Below is the list of 32 visa-free countries for ordinary passport holders.

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