7 arrested after violence disrupts NPP constituency executive elections in Wiamoase

Seven people, including the alleged ringleader, have been arrested after violence disrupted the NPP Efigya Sekyere East Constituency Executive Elections at Wiamoase. Police say calm was restored, voting resumed under tight security, and investigations are ongoing.

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command has arrested seven people, including the alleged ringleader, Kwame Afrifa Mensah, after violence disrupted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Efigya Sekyere East Constituency Executive Elections at Wiamoase in the Ashanti North Region.

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According to the police, the incident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at the SDA Church polling station, where voting was taking place.

Police said Kwame Afrifa Mensah, 43, allegedly led a group of about 30 macho men to the polling station.

When security personnel questioned the group about their presence, they reportedly became aggressive, attacked police officers and disrupted the election by throwing electoral materials onto the ground.

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Mensah and six other suspects were arrested at the scene to assist with investigations, while the remaining members of the group fled.

Police say efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the other suspects.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mensah claimed some of his supporters had been sidelined in the electoral process and that he had obtained an interlocutory injunction to halt the elections.

However, the police said neither they nor the Electoral Commission had received any court order or injunction directing that the elections be suspended.

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The Ashanti North Regional Police Command said officers quickly restored calm at the polling station, allowing the electoral process to continue under heightened security.

Voting resumed without further incident and concluded peacefully at about 4:00 p.m., after which the Electoral Commission declared the election results.

Later the same day, police said Kwame Afrifa Mensah and another suspect, Osman Awuni, 44, complained of ill health and were taken to the Mampong Government Hospital, where they were admitted for treatment.