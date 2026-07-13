His Royal Majesty Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, has passed away

The Dagbon Kingdom has entered a period of mourning following the death of its Overlord, Ya-Na Abukari II, ending a reign widely credited with restoring peace and stability to one of Ghana's most influential traditional kingdoms.

Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, has died after a brief illness, with his passing announced following traditional rites at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

The late monarch, who was enskinned in 2019, is credited with promoting peace and unity after the resolution of the long-standing Dagbon chieftaincy dispute and spearheading development initiatives across the kingdom.

In line with Dagbon tradition, his eldest son, Kampakuya Naa Yakubu Abukari, has been enskinned as Regent and will oversee the kingdom's affairs until a new Ya-Na is selected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement was made on Monday by the Kuga Naa, Adam Abdulai II, Head of the Dagbon Kingmakers, after the customary sounding of the royal talking drum and the performance of traditional rites at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

According to reports by Graphic Online, preparations are already underway at the palace for the burial of the late monarch in accordance with Dagbon customs and traditions.

The revered chief, who also served as President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, reportedly travelled to South Africa for medical treatment after a short illness, where he later died.

Ya-Na Abukari II ascended to the Dagbon throne in January 2019, following the successful implementation of a peace roadmap that brought an end to the decades-long Dagbon chieftaincy conflict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His reign was marked by efforts to strengthen unity and reconciliation within the kingdom while promoting institutional reforms. Among his key initiatives was a review of the Dagbon Constitution, aimed at modernising governance while safeguarding the kingdom's cultural heritage.

He also oversaw the reconstruction of the historic Gbewaa Palace, transforming it into a modern royal complex that is close to completion. Beyond traditional leadership, the late Ya-Na championed several development projects designed to improve livelihoods and accelerate socio-economic growth across Dagbon.

Many have credited his leadership with consolidating the peace achieved after years of conflict and creating a foundation for sustainable development and stronger traditional governance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In keeping with Dagbon custom, the late King's eldest son has been enskinned as Kampakuya Naa Yakubu Abukari. He will serve as Regent and administer the affairs of the kingdom until a new Ya-Na is selected and enskinned through the established traditional succession process.