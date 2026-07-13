His Royal Majesty Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, has passed away
Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, has died after a brief illness, with his passing announced following traditional rites at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.
The late monarch, who was enskinned in 2019, is credited with promoting peace and unity after the resolution of the long-standing Dagbon chieftaincy dispute and spearheading development initiatives across the kingdom.
In line with Dagbon tradition, his eldest son, Kampakuya Naa Yakubu Abukari, has been enskinned as Regent and will oversee the kingdom's affairs until a new Ya-Na is selected.
The announcement was made on Monday by the Kuga Naa, Adam Abdulai II, Head of the Dagbon Kingmakers, after the customary sounding of the royal talking drum and the performance of traditional rites at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.
According to reports by Graphic Online, preparations are already underway at the palace for the burial of the late monarch in accordance with Dagbon customs and traditions.
The revered chief, who also served as President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, reportedly travelled to South Africa for medical treatment after a short illness, where he later died.
Ya-Na Abukari II ascended to the Dagbon throne in January 2019, following the successful implementation of a peace roadmap that brought an end to the decades-long Dagbon chieftaincy conflict.
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His reign was marked by efforts to strengthen unity and reconciliation within the kingdom while promoting institutional reforms. Among his key initiatives was a review of the Dagbon Constitution, aimed at modernising governance while safeguarding the kingdom's cultural heritage.
He also oversaw the reconstruction of the historic Gbewaa Palace, transforming it into a modern royal complex that is close to completion. Beyond traditional leadership, the late Ya-Na championed several development projects designed to improve livelihoods and accelerate socio-economic growth across Dagbon.
Many have credited his leadership with consolidating the peace achieved after years of conflict and creating a foundation for sustainable development and stronger traditional governance.
In keeping with Dagbon custom, the late King's eldest son has been enskinned as Kampakuya Naa Yakubu Abukari. He will serve as Regent and administer the affairs of the kingdom until a new Ya-Na is selected and enskinned through the established traditional succession process.
Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, the 41st Overlord of Dagbon, ascended the Gbewaa throne in January 2019 after a historic peace process that ended a 16-year chieftaincy dispute between the Abudu and Andani royal gates.— THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) July 13, 2026
Born Abubakari Mahama in Mion, he was the son of the late Yaa Naa… https://t.co/FYi683THe8 pic.twitter.com/5Ej6ny7XCY
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