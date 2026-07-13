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BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 07:11 - 13 July 2026
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BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies
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The Bank of Ghana has released its official interbank exchange rates for Friday, July 10, 2026, providing the latest update on how the Ghana cedi is performing against major international and regional currencies. The daily rates remain the benchmark used by commercial banks, forex bureaux, businesses and individuals for foreign exchange transactions across the country.

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  • The cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro on July 10.

  • The Bank of Ghana has released the latest official interbank exchange rates for major global and regional currencies.

  • See the full list of buying, selling and mid rates published by the Bank of Ghana.

The cedi weakened slightly against the major international currencies at the close of the trading week. The US dollar rose to a mid-rate of GHS11.4800, up from GHS11.4635 on July 9. The British pound sterling also strengthened, with its mid-rate increasing to GHS15.4056 from GHS15.3783, while the euro edged higher to GHS13.1318, compared with GHS13.1002 the previous day.

MUST READ: BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies

The latest publication also reflects movements against a broader basket of currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan renminbi, Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona, most of which recorded modest gains against the cedi.

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On the regional front, the Bank of Ghana also published updated rates for the South African rand and several African currencies, including the CFA franc under the BCEAO zone, the Gambian dalasi, the Mauritanian ouguiya, the Nigerian naira, the Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

READ ALSO: Dollar, Pound, Euro: Latest Bank of Ghana exchange rates for today

Each currency is listed with its official buying rate, selling rate and mid-rate, offering a comprehensive picture of interbank market pricing. These figures, published by the Bank of Ghana, remain the authoritative reference for cross-border trade, remittances and other foreign exchange transactions.

Here's the data formatted into a clean, publication-ready markdown table:

Date

Currency

Currency Pair

Buying Rate

Selling Rate

Mid Rate

10 Jul 2026

US Dollar

USD/GHS

11.4743

11.4857

11.4800

10 Jul 2026

Pound Sterling

GBP/GHS

15.3973

15.4139

15.4056

10 Jul 2026

Swiss Franc

CHF/GHS

14.2304

14.2444

14.2374

10 Jul 2026

Australian Dollar

AUD/GHS

7.9897

7.9998

7.9948

10 Jul 2026

Canadian Dollar

CAD/GHS

8.1261

8.1340

8.1301

10 Jul 2026

Danish Krone

DKK/GHS

1.7560

1.7576

1.7568

10 Jul 2026

Japanese Yen

JPY/GHS

0.0711

0.0712

0.0712

10 Jul 2026

New Zealand Dollar

NZD/GHS

6.6270

6.6357

6.6314

10 Jul 2026

Norwegian Krone

NOK/GHS

1.1759

1.1767

1.1763

10 Jul 2026

Swedish Krona

SEK/GHS

1.1911

1.1920

1.1916

10 Jul 2026

South African Rand

ZAR/GHS

0.7044

0.7048

0.7046

10 Jul 2026

Euro

EUR/GHS

13.1253

13.1383

13.1318

10 Jul 2026

Chinese Yuan Renminbi

CNY/GHS

1.6939

1.6949

1.6944

10 Jul 2026

BCEAO CFA Franc

GHS/XOF

49.9271

49.9765

49.9518

10 Jul 2026

Gambian Dalasi

GHS/GMD

6.3142

6.3197

6.3170

10 Jul 2026

Mauritanian Ouguiya

GHS/MRO

31.0976

31.1847

31.1412

10 Jul 2026

Nigerian Naira

GHS/NGN

120.1141

120.2012

120.1577

10 Jul 2026

Sierra Leonean Leone

GHS/SLL

2069.9750

2124.5645

2097.2698

10 Jul 2026

ECOWAS Unit of Account

WAU/GHS

0.0129

0.0129

0.0129

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