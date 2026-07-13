BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies
The Bank of Ghana has released its official interbank exchange rates for Friday, July 10, 2026, providing the latest update on how the Ghana cedi is performing against major international and regional currencies. The daily rates remain the benchmark used by commercial banks, forex bureaux, businesses and individuals for foreign exchange transactions across the country.
The cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro on July 10.
The Bank of Ghana has released the latest official interbank exchange rates for major global and regional currencies.
See the full list of buying, selling and mid rates published by the Bank of Ghana.
The cedi weakened slightly against the major international currencies at the close of the trading week. The US dollar rose to a mid-rate of GHS11.4800, up from GHS11.4635 on July 9. The British pound sterling also strengthened, with its mid-rate increasing to GHS15.4056 from GHS15.3783, while the euro edged higher to GHS13.1318, compared with GHS13.1002 the previous day.
MUST READ: BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies
The latest publication also reflects movements against a broader basket of currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan renminbi, Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona, most of which recorded modest gains against the cedi.
On the regional front, the Bank of Ghana also published updated rates for the South African rand and several African currencies, including the CFA franc under the BCEAO zone, the Gambian dalasi, the Mauritanian ouguiya, the Nigerian naira, the Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.
Each currency is listed with its official buying rate, selling rate and mid-rate, offering a comprehensive picture of interbank market pricing. These figures, published by the Bank of Ghana, remain the authoritative reference for cross-border trade, remittances and other foreign exchange transactions.
Here's the data formatted into a clean, publication-ready markdown table:
Date
Currency
Currency Pair
Buying Rate
Selling Rate
Mid Rate
10 Jul 2026
US Dollar
USD/GHS
11.4743
11.4857
11.4800
10 Jul 2026
Pound Sterling
GBP/GHS
15.3973
15.4139
15.4056
10 Jul 2026
Swiss Franc
CHF/GHS
14.2304
14.2444
14.2374
10 Jul 2026
Australian Dollar
AUD/GHS
7.9897
7.9998
7.9948
10 Jul 2026
Canadian Dollar
CAD/GHS
8.1261
8.1340
8.1301
10 Jul 2026
Danish Krone
DKK/GHS
1.7560
1.7576
1.7568
10 Jul 2026
Japanese Yen
JPY/GHS
0.0711
0.0712
0.0712
10 Jul 2026
New Zealand Dollar
NZD/GHS
6.6270
6.6357
6.6314
10 Jul 2026
Norwegian Krone
NOK/GHS
1.1759
1.1767
1.1763
10 Jul 2026
Swedish Krona
SEK/GHS
1.1911
1.1920
1.1916
10 Jul 2026
South African Rand
ZAR/GHS
0.7044
0.7048
0.7046
10 Jul 2026
Euro
EUR/GHS
13.1253
13.1383
13.1318
10 Jul 2026
Chinese Yuan Renminbi
CNY/GHS
1.6939
1.6949
1.6944
10 Jul 2026
BCEAO CFA Franc
GHS/XOF
49.9271
49.9765
49.9518
10 Jul 2026
Gambian Dalasi
GHS/GMD
6.3142
6.3197
6.3170
10 Jul 2026
Mauritanian Ouguiya
GHS/MRO
31.0976
31.1847
31.1412
10 Jul 2026
Nigerian Naira
GHS/NGN
120.1141
120.2012
120.1577
10 Jul 2026
Sierra Leonean Leone
GHS/SLL
2069.9750
2124.5645
2097.2698
10 Jul 2026
ECOWAS Unit of Account
WAU/GHS
0.0129
0.0129
0.0129
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