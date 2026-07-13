BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies

BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies

BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies

The Bank of Ghana has released its official interbank exchange rates for Friday, July 10, 2026, providing the latest update on how the Ghana cedi is performing against major international and regional currencies. The daily rates remain the benchmark used by commercial banks, forex bureaux, businesses and individuals for foreign exchange transactions across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro on July 10.

The Bank of Ghana has released the latest official interbank exchange rates for major global and regional currencies.

See the full list of buying, selling and mid rates published by the Bank of Ghana.

The cedi weakened slightly against the major international currencies at the close of the trading week. The US dollar rose to a mid-rate of GHS11.4800, up from GHS11.4635 on July 9. The British pound sterling also strengthened, with its mid-rate increasing to GHS15.4056 from GHS15.3783, while the euro edged higher to GHS13.1318, compared with GHS13.1002 the previous day.

The latest publication also reflects movements against a broader basket of currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan renminbi, Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona, most of which recorded modest gains against the cedi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the regional front, the Bank of Ghana also published updated rates for the South African rand and several African currencies, including the CFA franc under the BCEAO zone, the Gambian dalasi, the Mauritanian ouguiya, the Nigerian naira, the Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

Each currency is listed with its official buying rate, selling rate and mid-rate, offering a comprehensive picture of interbank market pricing. These figures, published by the Bank of Ghana, remain the authoritative reference for cross-border trade, remittances and other foreign exchange transactions.