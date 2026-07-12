NPP's Dennis Miracles Aboagye arrested by EOCO over alleged corruption

The NPP claims EOCO has arrested Dennis Miracles Aboagye at Accra airport, hours after he announced his bid for the party's National Communications Director position.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed the arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a former spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential campaign, by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) at Kotoka International Airport.

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The arrest, according to reports, is in connection with alleged corruption-related cases linked to his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of IMCC.

The party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, confirmed the arrest in a Facebook post on Sunday, July 12.

According to Kodua, EOCO officers, with the assistance of immigration officials, picked up Aboagye at the airport before taking him into custody.

He claimed that Aboagye's legal team has been denied access to him and that his whereabouts remain unknown.

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Justin Kodua Frimpong further stated that no formal charges had been brought against the NPP communicator at the time of his post.

The General Secretary called on the authorities to immediately grant Aboagye unrestricted access to his lawyers and family, citing Article 14(2) of Ghana's 1992 Constitution, which guarantees the rights of persons who are arrested or detained.

Kodua described the incident as an act of political intimidation rather than a legitimate law enforcement action, arguing that it reflects what he called a pattern of politically motivated arrests and invitations targeting members of the opposition party.

He urged state institutions to remain impartial and discharge their duties within the confines of the law, stressing that constitutional rights must be respected regardless of political affiliation.

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Despite the development, Kodua appealed to NPP supporters to remain calm and law-abiding while the party seeks further information about the circumstances surrounding the alleged arrest.

The incident also drew a reaction from NPP member Dennis Appiah Larbi, who expressed confidence that Aboagye would overcome the situation.

This government has a penchant for making people their target needlessly! But if you know Dennis Miracles Aboagye you should know that's a tough breed! You are only whipping up the base for him. Dennis will be fine.

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The alleged arrest comes just hours after Aboagye publicly declared his intention to contest for the position of National Communications Director of the NPP.

In a video shared on X earlier on Sunday, he announced that he would seek the position as part of efforts to strengthen the party's communication machinery ahead of future elections.

Aboagye said his decision was driven by a desire to help reposition the NPP's communication strategy and improve how the party communicates its policies, values and vision to Ghanaians.

The National Communications Director is one of the party's key elected national executive positions, overseeing media relations, public messaging and the NPP's overall communication strategy.

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Aboagye has held several communication and political roles within the party, including serving as spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia's presidential campaign. He also previously served as Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North.

His declaration comes as the NPP prepares for its national delegates conference and internal elections to choose new national executives following the party's defeat in the 2024 general election.