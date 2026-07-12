Senegal sack coach Pape Thiaw and entire technical team after disappointing World Cup campaign

Senegal have sacked head coach Pape Thiaw and his entire technical team following the Teranga Lions' Round of 32 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The decision comes amid reports of divisions between players and the coaching staff.

Senegal have dismissed head coach Pape Thiaw and his entire technical team following the Teranga Lions' elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Senegal Football Federation (FSF) amid reports of internal tensions between players and the coaching staff.

Senegal are now expected to begin the search for a new head coach, with Patrick Vieira reportedly among the names linked to the vacant position.

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Senegal have dismissed head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw and his entire technical team following the Teranga Lions' disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to reports from Reuters.

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The decision was reached during an emergency meeting of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) Executive Committee in Dakar, after Senegal were knocked out of the tournament by Belgium in the Round of 32.

Despite leading 2-0, the Lions conceded three goals, including an extra-time winner, to suffer a dramatic 3-2 defeat.

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Senegal 'devastated' after late World Cup collapse against Belgium | AP News

In an official statement, the federation said it had decided to initiate the process of relieving national team head coach Mr. Pape Bouna Thiaw of his duties, along with his entire coaching staff after reviewing the team's performance and future prospects.

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The FSF added that the move was taken in the best interest of Senegalese football and forms part of a wider reorganisation of the country's national teams.

The federation's president, is expected to explain the decision and outline the next steps at a press conference scheduled for Monday in Dakar.

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Thiaw's dismissal follows a difficult World Cup campaign for Senegal. The Teranga Lions lost their opening 2 Group I matches to France and Norway before keeping their hopes alive with a convincing 5-0 victory over Iraq to qualify for the knockout stage.

However, their inability to protect a two-goal lead against Belgium ended their campaign earlier than expected.

Thiaw, 45, took charge of Senegal after previously serving within the national team setup. He also faced additional scrutiny after receiving a five-match suspension linked to disciplinary issues during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.