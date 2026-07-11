Switzerland marks 735th National Day in Ghana as Ambassador Simone Giger bids farewell

Switzerland has marked its 735th National Day in Ghana with a diplomatic reception in Accra, where outgoing Ambassador Simone Giger bid farewell after four years of service. The event celebrated over seven decades of Ghana-Switzerland diplomatic relations and reaffirmed both countries' commitment to stronger bilateral cooperation.

Switzerland celebrated its 735th National Day in Accra, with government officials, diplomats and business leaders marking more than 70 years of diplomatic relations with Ghana.

Outgoing Swiss Ambassador Simone Giger delivered an emotional farewell address, reflecting on her four years in Ghana and highlighting Switzerland's values of democracy, innovation and peaceful coexistence.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George, representing President John Dramani Mahama, reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and commended Ambassador Giger for deepening cooperation between the two countries.

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Switzerland celebrated its 735th National Day in Ghana with a diplomatic reception in Accra on Friday, 26 June 2026, commemorating the longstanding relationship between the two countries while bidding an emotional farewell to the outgoing Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Simone Giger.

The reception, held at the Ambassador's Residence in North Ridge, brought together members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, traditional leaders, business executives and notable personalities, including musicians Gyakie and Okyeame Kwame. Although the event was held in June, Switzerland officially celebrates its National Day on 1 August.

Representing the Government of Ghana, the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, delivered a goodwill message on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama.

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"President John Dramani Mahama, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Republic of Ghana, the Government and the people of Ghana extend warm felicitations to His Excellency Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, the Government and the people of Switzerland on this auspicious occasion," he said.

He praised Switzerland's commitment to democracy, innovation, stability and mutual respect, while commending Ambassador Giger for strengthening the ties between the two nations during her tenure.

"We are especially grateful for the genuine passion and connection you have shown during your tenure here in Ghana," he said.

Indeed, Ghana shares your commitment to strengthening institutions, enhancing governance and ensuring that the aspirations of our young people are fully realised. As you rightly noted, our greatest resource is our people, and together we must create the opportunities that allow them to thrive.

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The Minister also reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to good governance and sustainable development, adding that "Ghana is clearly on a positive trajectory under President Mahama."

In her farewell address, Ambassador Giger reflected on Switzerland's identity beyond its globally recognised chocolates, luxury watches and picturesque landscapes.

"Switzerland is much more than what meets the eye or tickles the taste buds," she said.

It is strong institutions, a unique democracy, citizen participation and civic action. Switzerland stands for innovation, economic freedom and peaceful coexistence.

She added that Switzerland is "synonymous with reliability, cleanliness, punctuality and top-notch quality", before remarking with humour: "If Switzerland did not exist, it would have to be invented."

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Speaking at what she described as her final Swiss National Day celebration in Accra, Ambassador Giger turned her attention to Ghana, reflecting on the country she has called home for the past four years.

I want to use the occasion to reflect on and talk about Ghana, a country I have called home for the past four years. During my tenure here, I have had the privilege of travelling across the country," she said.