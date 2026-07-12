GMet forecasts afternoon thunderstorms, rain across parts of Ghana today; see affected areas

GMet forecasts mist, rain and thunderstorms across parts of Ghana on Sunday, July 12, with southern regions expected to experience afternoon showers and rough sea conditions.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast mist and fog in the early hours of Sunday, July 12, followed by rain and thunderstorms in several parts of the country later in the day.

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According to GMet's 18-hour weather forecast, patches of mist or fog are expected to develop over coastal, forested and mountainous areas during the morning, reducing visibility for motorists and other road users.

As the day progresses, southern Ghana is expected to experience variable cloudiness, with slight to moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms from mid-afternoon into the evening.

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The northern half of the country will remain mostly sunny with occasional cloud cover during the day. However, some areas within the transition and northern zones are also likely to experience rain or thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening.

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The forecast indicates that Accra, Anloga, Axim, Takoradi and Aflao have a 30 to 40 per cent chance of slight rain, while Ho, Koforidua and Kwahu Tafo could experience thunderstorms with rain later in the day.

Kumasi, Obuasi, Atebubu, Kete Krachi, Yendi and Tamale are also expected to experience thunderstorms during the evening, while Tarkwa could receive moderate rainfall.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 31°C along the coast to 36°C in the northern sector, with minimum temperatures between 23°C and 25°C across the country.

GMet has also indicated that sea conditions will be rough, urging fishermen, coastal residents and operators of small boats to exercise caution.

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The agency's impact-based forecast classifies most expected weather conditions as low risk, although isolated areas could experience localized disruptions from thunderstorms and rainfall later in the day.