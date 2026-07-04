GMet forecasts mist and light rain across parts of Ghana on Sunday morning, July 5; see affected areas
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its latest 18-hour weather outlook, valid from 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 4, 2026, to Sunday morning.
The forecast shows varying weather conditions across the country, with wet conditions in the south and stable weather in the north. A strong warning has also been issued for coastal sea conditions.
Southern parts of the country will experience mostly cloudy conditions throughout the evening and night. Isolated light to moderate rain is expected in several areas overnight.
By early Sunday morning, thick mist and fog are likely to develop over coastal, forest, and hilly areas, reducing visibility on major roads. Additional morning rain is possible along the coast and parts of the transition zone.
According to the forecast, Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Aflao and Anloga are expected to experience light rain on Sunday morning after mostly cloudy conditions persist through Saturday night. Rain is also expected in parts of the Volta Region, including Ho, while Kete Krachi could see rainfall by Sunday morning.
Areas that mist or fog is likely to reduce visibility in parts of the forest, coastal and hilly zones include Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman and Sampa, where early morning travel could become hazardous
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Northern Ghana is expected to remain largely partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 29°C, while southern sectors will experience cooler conditions between 22°C and 26°C.
Although the overall weather risk remains low, GMet advises residents, motorists and fishermen to remain alert. The state of the sea has also been described as rough, making conditions potentially unsafe for small fishing boats and other light marine activities.
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