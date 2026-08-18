Tic Tac hails Stonebwoy as ‘Prince of Therapeutic music’ after Wembley show

Ghanaian hiplife veteran Tic Tac has praised dancehall and Afrobeats artiste Stonebwoy following his landmark performance at the 2026 BHIM Festival in London.

Stonebwoy made history as the first Ghanaian artiste to headline the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley in London during the 2026 BHIM Festival.

Tic Tac praised Stonebwoy’s music, describing it as a source of positive spiritual nourishment and healing after a fan’s emotional performance of Tomorrow went viral.

The hiplife veteran crowned Stonebwoy the “Prince of therapeutic music from Ghana”, adding to the praise surrounding his latest international milestone.

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Stonebwoy headlined the festival at the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, August 15, 2026, marking the first time a Ghanaian artiste had headlined the iconic London venue. The event featured performances from artistes including Samini, DopeNation, Kwabena Kwabena, Ofori Amponsah, Stylo G, Jux and Mr P.

The milestone has generated widespread discussion among Ghanaian music fans, with Stonebwoy's performance further strengthening his reputation as one of the country's leading international performers.

Tic Tac also joined the praise after a video showing a fan passionately singing along to Stonebwoy's song Tomorrow circulated online.

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Reacting to the moment, the veteran hiplife artiste described Stonebwoy's music as having a positive and therapeutic influence.

Tic Tac wrote;

When the music becomes a positive spiritual food and a healing therapy for mankind. If you no see some before well then you are looking at one

He went on to give Stonebwoy a further accolade, describing him as the;

Prince of therapeutic music from Ghana

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Stonebwoy's Wembley appearance represents another significant step in his international career. His official website lists the OVO Arena Wembley show as his 2026 London performance, while the venue's official event listing confirms that the concert marked the first time a Ghanaian artiste had headlined the arena.

The performance also builds on Stonebwoy's growing presence in the UK, following previous headline appearances in London and the expansion of the BHIM Festival beyond Ghana.

With the Wembley milestone now added to his growing list of international achievements, Tic Tac's comments underline the wider recognition Stonebwoy continues to receive from Ghana's music industry.