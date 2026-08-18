10 safest cities and towns to visit in South Africa in 2026

South Africa remains one of Africa's most popular destinations, offering a mix of beaches, wildlife, mountains, wine regions and vibrant cities. However, crime and personal safety remain important considerations for visitors, and no South African city can be described as completely safe.

Cape Town, Stellenbosch and George are among the popular South African destinations with established tourism infrastructure and dedicated visitor-safety guidance.

Knysna, Hermanus and Plettenberg Bay offer popular coastal and Garden Route experiences, although travellers are still advised to remain vigilant and avoid isolated areas.

No South African city is completely crime-free. Visitors are encouraged to use registered transport and tour operators, avoid walking alone at night and follow current local travel advisories.

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The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and Australia's Smartraveller both advise travellers to exercise increased caution because of violent crime. South Africa's Department of Tourism also advises visitors to remain alert, use registered guides and take precautions with valuables.

Rather than presenting these destinations as crime-free, the following list highlights cities and tourist towns with established tourism infrastructure, visitor-safety guidance and popular attractions** that can be suitable for travellers who follow local advice.

1. Cape Town

Cape Town is arguably South Africa's best-known tourist city, attracting visitors with Table Mountain, the V&A Waterfront, Robben Island, beaches and the Cape Peninsula.

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Cape Town Tourism says the city is a major cosmopolitan destination but advises visitors to exercise the same precautions they would in any large city. Travellers are encouraged to avoid deserted areas after dark, use accredited transport and keep valuables out of sight.

The city also has a dedicated Visitor Support Programme and safety guidance for tourists.

Capetown

2. Stellenbosch

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Stellenbosch is a historic university and wine-producing town known for its vineyards, Cape Dutch architecture, restaurants and surrounding mountains.

The official Stellenbosch tourism organisation describes the town as a popular destination where the overwhelming majority of visitors have positive experiences, while stressing the need for normal safety precautions.

Visitors are advised to avoid dark and deserted areas, use secure parking and consider taxis or Uber when travelling around the area.

Stellenbosch University

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3. George

George, on the Garden Route, provides access to beaches, mountains, forests and outdoor attractions.

George Municipality has specific safety information for visitors, advising tourists to avoid walking alone in deserted areas, keep vehicle doors locked and use well-lit parking areas. It also recommends guided hiking or access-controlled routes for outdoor activities.

The town is therefore an attractive option for travellers looking for a quieter base than South Africa's biggest cities.

George

4. Knysna

Knysna is another popular Garden Route destination, famous for its lagoon, forests and coastline.

Importantly, Knysna's official tourism organisation directly addresses visitor safety, describing the destination as safe for tourists while stressing the need for vigilance.

Tourists are advised to avoid dark and deserted areas, use registered taxis or guides, secure valuables and take extra care when hiking or driving.

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Knysna

5. Hermanus

Hermanus is a popular coastal destination, particularly known for whale watching, beaches, hiking and its scenic coastline.

Its smaller-town tourism environment makes it a popular choice for travellers seeking a more relaxed experience outside Cape Town. As elsewhere in South Africa, visitors should still follow standard precautions, particularly after dark and when carrying valuables.

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Hermanus is a popular coastal destination

6. Plettenberg Bay

Plettenberg Bay is another major Garden Route holiday destination, offering beaches, nature reserves, outdoor activities and nearby wildlife attractions.

The town is particularly popular with domestic and international holidaymakers looking for a coastal escape. Travellers should nevertheless avoid isolated areas, secure their belongings and use reputable tour operators for excursions.

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Visit Plettenberg Bay in South Africa | Audley Travel UK

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7. Gqeberha

Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, is an important coastal city and gateway to attractions including Addo Elephant National Park.

However, visitors should pay particular attention to route panning. Current UK travel advice warns of vehicle crime on some routes around Gqeberha and recommends that travellers heading to Addo use the N2 via Colchester rather than the R335 via Motherwell.

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The city can therefore be a useful base for tourists, provided they follow current local travel and route advice.

Gqeberha Accommodation | The Capital

8. Pretoria

Pretoria, South Africa's administrative capital, offers attractions including the Union Buildings, museums, monuments and jacaranda-lined streets.

It is an important business and government centre with extensive hotel, transport and tourism infrastructure. However, visitors should not assume that the city's formal status makes every area safe.

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Travellers should research their neighbourhood before exploring, avoid isolated areas and use reliable transport, particularly after dark.

Pretoria Capital City

9. Durban

Durban is one of South Africa's major coastal tourism centres, known for its beaches, warm climate, Indian Ocean coastline and food culture.

The city has also introduced additional tourism-safety measures. In May 2026, Durban Tourism, the Tourism Business Council of South Africa and eThekwini Municipality launched a Beach Safety Initiative aimed at increasing visible policing, safety patrols and emergency response along the beachfront. (

Visitors should still follow local guidance and use designated swimming areas, particularly because of strong rip currents along parts of the coast.

Our Insider's Guide: South Africa's Durban | Discover by Silversea

10. Bloemfontein

Bloemfontein, the judicial capital of South Africa, offers museums, historic buildings, parks and cultural attractions.

Its location in the Free State also makes it a useful stop for travellers exploring the country's interior. As with other destinations on this list, visitors should stay in established tourist areas, avoid walking alone at night and take precautions with valuables.

Bloemfontein

Is South Africa safe for tourists?

South Africa can be a rewarding destination, but travellers should not become complacent. The country's Department of Tourism recommends using registered guides and operators, keeping valuables secure and familiarising yourself with the area before exploring.

The FCDO currently warns of serious crime and advises travellers to take precautions around airports, avoid isolated areas and be particularly careful when driving. It also highlights specific risks around Cape Town airport and some routes near national parks.

Safety tips for visiting South Africa

Avoid walking alone in deserted areas, particularly after dark.

Keep phones, cameras and expensive jewellery out of sight.

Use registered tour operators and reputable transport services.

Keep vehicle doors locked and valuables out of sight when driving.

Use well-lit and secure parking.

Do not accept assistance from strangers at ATMs.

Follow local advice when visiting beaches, mountains and national parks.

Check current travel advisories before travelling.