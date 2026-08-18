ESTA 2026 Guide: US travel authorization, fees, rules and all you need to know. Image via assistentry.com

ESTA 2026 Guide: US travel authorization, fees, rules and all you need to know. Image via assistentry.com

ESTA 2026 Guide: US travel authorization, fees, rules and all you need to know

Travelling to the United States without attending a visa interview is possible for citizens of countries covered by the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) provides eligible travellers with online authorisation for short visits, but ESTA is not a visa and does not guarantee entry into the US.

With the rules and application fee changing, travellers need to check the latest requirements before making their travel arrangements.

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According to a 2026 guide published by visa information platform iziVisas, the ESTA fee has increased, while eligibility remains limited to specific nationalities and travellers with certain travel histories may no longer qualify.

What is ESTA and who qualifies?

ESTA is an online travel authorisation for citizens and nationals of countries participating in the US Visa Waiver Program. Image via assistentry.com

ESTA is an online travel authorisation for citizens and nationals of countries participating in the US Visa Waiver Program. It allows eligible travellers to visit the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days without obtaining a traditional visa.

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Transit and certain medical visits are also permitted, but ESTA cannot be used for employment or permanent residence.

As of 2026, the VWP covers 42 countries and territories, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Qatar and Chile.

For Ghanaian travellers, the key point is that Ghana is not a VWP country. Ghanaian passport holders therefore cannot use ESTA for US travel and generally need to apply for the appropriate US visa.

Also Read: 5 Countries in Africa That Have Experienced US Military Airstrikes

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The same applies to travellers from Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Morocco and other African countries that are not included in the VWP.

How much does ESTA cost in 2026?

US Dollar [CNBC]

The current ESTA application fee is US$40.27.

The fee is paid online through the official ESTA platform using an accepted credit or debit card or PayPal.

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Travellers should be wary of third-party websites that charge considerably more to submit applications on their behalf. Such websites are not able to guarantee approval or secure faster processing.

How long is an ESTA valid?

An approved ESTA is generally valid for two years, or until the holder's passport expires, whichever comes first.

It can be used for multiple trips during that period, provided the traveller continues to meet the VWP requirements. Each visit is generally limited to 90 days or less.

Travellers normally need a new ESTA if they obtain a new passport, change their name or nationality, or their answers to relevant eligibility questions change.

Step-by-step: How to apply for ESTA

Applications should be submitted through the official US Customs and Border Protection ESTA website.

1. Use the official website

Applications should be submitted through the official US Customs and Border Protection ESTA website. Official ESTA application website CBP also provides an official ESTA mobile application.

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2. Prepare your passport

Applicants need a valid passport from a VWP country. Passport details must be entered accurately and should match the information in the travel document.

3. Complete the application

The form requests personal, contact and travel information, as well as answers to questions used to determine eligibility.

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4. Answer all questions honestly

The application includes questions concerning previous travel, immigration history, criminal matters and other eligibility issues. Providing false information can create serious immigration problems.

5. Pay the fee

The current fee is US$40.27, payable online through the approved payment methods.

6. Check your application status

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Travellers should apply well before departure rather than waiting until the day of travel. CBP recommends applying as early as possible and checking the status before travelling.

Also Read: 13 African countries whose citizens can travel to Spain without a visa in 2026

Why might an ESTA application be denied?

US rules generally exclude VWP travellers who have travelled to or been present in North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen on or after March 1, 2011, subject to limited exceptions.

Nationality alone does not guarantee eligibility. US rules generally exclude VWP travellers who have travelled to or been present in North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen on or after March 1, 2011, subject to limited exceptions. Travellers who have been to Cuba on or after January 12, 2021 may also be excluded from the VWP, again subject to limited exceptions. Certain dual nationals are also affected. Previous immigration violations, including certain visa refusals or overstays, may also affect eligibility.

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What if ESTA is denied?

An ESTA denial does not automatically mean a person is prohibited from travelling to the US. Travellers who are not eligible for the VWP can apply for a traditional US visa through the normal process. For tourism or business visits, this is generally a B1/B2 visitor visa. Applicants should review their circumstances carefully before submitting another application, particularly if the initial application contained incorrect information.

Beware of fake ESTA websites

Travellers should be particularly careful when searching for ESTA application services online. The official ESTA platform uses a .gov domain. Commercial websites may offer to complete an application for an additional fee, but they cannot guarantee approval or influence the decision of US authorities. Travellers should therefore confirm the website address before entering passport details or making payments.

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What Ghanaian travellers should know

Accra International Airport

For Ghanaians, the ESTA system is currently not an alternative to the US visa application process because Ghana is not part of the Visa Waiver Program.

Ghanaian passport holders planning to visit the United States for tourism or business should therefore check the requirements for the relevant US visitor visa and follow the official application process.

Even for travellers who qualify for ESTA, approval does not guarantee admission into the US. The final decision rests with US Customs and Border Protection officers when the traveller arrives at a US port of entry.

This guide draws on information from iziVisas' 2026 ESTA guide, with key requirements and current information cross-checked against official US government sources.