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George Afriyie questions Desmond Ofei’s chances of becoming Black Stars coach

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:26 - 18 August 2026
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Former Ghana Football Association vice-president George Afriyie (left) and Desmond Ofei (right)
Former Ghana Football Association vice-president George Afriyie (left) and Desmond Ofei (right)
Former GFA vice-president George Afriyie has questioned whether Desmond Ofei is the right choice to become the next Black Stars coach as Ghana prepares for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.
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  • George Afriyie says Ghana may have a problem if Desmond Ofei is considered the answer to the search for the next Black Stars coach.

  • Ofei has experience with Ghana's U-20 and U-23 teams and has also worked with the senior national team.

  • The GFA faces a key decision on the next coach as Ghana prepares for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

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Former Ghana Football Association vice-president George Afriyie has questioned whether Desmond Ofei is ready to become the next head coach of the Black Stars.

Former Ghana Football Association vice-president George Afriyie
Former Ghana Football Association vice-president George Afriyie

READ ALSO: FIFA imposes ban on Karela United over unpaid debt to former player Sana Camara

Afriyie raised doubts about the idea of handing the senior national team to Ofei as Ghana prepares for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

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Desmond Ofei
Desmond Ofei

“If today we are looking for a coach for the Black Stars and Desmond Ofei is the answer, then we have a problem,” Afriyie said.

Ofei is not a new face in the Black Stars setup. He joined the senior team's technical staff in 2025 after working successfully with Ghana's U-20 side, the Black Satellites. He later joined Carlos Queiroz's technical team.

READ ALSO: Sergio Busquets set to work with Ghanaian trio Hafiz, Issah and Oduro as he joins Barca Atletic as assistant coach

Ofei also gained senior-team experience during the 2026 World Cup build-up. When Queiroz was absent for Ghana's friendly against Mexico in May, Ofei took charge of the Black Stars for the match.

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The debate over Ghana's next coach follows reports of Carlos Queiroz's departure from the Black Stars.

Queiroz took charge in April on a four-month contract for the 2026 World Cup. He guided the Black Stars through the group stage and into the Round of 32 before the Black Stars lost 1-0 to Colombia.

Ghana's progress to the knockout stage was the first World Cup knockout appearance since 2010. The team beat Panama 1-0, drew 0-0 with England and lost 2-1 to Croatia before advancing as one of the best third-placed teams But Afriyie says he was not impressed with the Portuguese coach's approach despite that achievement.

“As for Carlos Queiroz, I don't like his defensive approach. It's old-fashioned,” he said.

READ ALSO: GFA approves 14 venues for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League: See list

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Limited time before AFCON qualifiers

The GFA now has to make an important decision with Ghana's next major assignment already approaching.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers alongside Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia and Somalia. The first two qualifying matchdays are scheduled between September 21 and October 6, 2026.

Ghana missed the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, meaning qualification for the 2027 tournament is a major priority for the team. The 2027 AFCON will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. With the first qualifiers only weeks away, the GFA faces pressure to appoint a coach who can quickly prepare the team and secure qualification.

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