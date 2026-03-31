Top 10 best countries to live and work in 2026- See list

Switzerland tops the Henley Opportunity Index 2025 as the best country to live and work, followed by Singapore and the USA, with strong economies, high salaries, and quality of life driving global rankings.

The Henley Opportunity Index (2025) ranks countries based on six key pillars: earning potential, employment prospects, education, career growth, economic mobility, and livability. Below is a deeper look at why each country made the top 10, with facts and data supporting their rankings.

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1. Switzerland

Switzerland ranks first globally due to its exceptional earning potential and economic stability, scoring among the highest across all categories. The country boasts a strong financial sector, low unemployment, and some of the highest average salaries in the world.In addition, Switzerland is home to several top-ranked universities and a world-class healthcare system, making it attractive for both professionals and families. Its high scores in economic mobility and career growth ensure long-term opportunities for residents.

2. Singapore

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Singapore ranks second due to its open economy and global financial hub status, attracting multinational companies and skilled professionals. It scores highly in employment prospects and earning potential, with a near-perfect score in job opportunities. The country also offers low taxes, strong infrastructure, and a highly ranked education system, making it a preferred destination for expatriates and investors seeking career growth and stability.

3. United States

The United States remains a global powerhouse, ranking third thanks to its perfect score in earning potential and strong employment opportunities. It is home to leading industries in technology, finance, and innovation. Additionally, the U.S. has the highest concentration of top universities globally, offering unmatched access to education and career advancement. However, slightly lower scores in livability and mobility affect its overall ranking.

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4. Australia

Australia ranks fourth due to its balanced combination of high-quality living and strong economic opportunities. It performs well in education and economic mobility, making it attractive for migrants. The country also offers a stable economy, high wages, and a strong demand for skilled labour, particularly in sectors like healthcare, construction, and technology, contributing to its high ranking.

5. Canada

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Canada’s position is driven by its immigration-friendly policies and strong social systems, including healthcare and education. It scores highly in employment prospects and livability. Its diverse economy and inclusive policies make it one of the easiest countries for skilled migrants to integrate, while maintaining a high quality of life and economic stability.

6. United Kingdom

The UK ranks sixth largely due to its world-leading education system, which scored among the highest globally in the index. It is also a major financial and business hub, particularly in London, offering strong employment opportunities and global career exposure despite economic uncertainties in recent years.

7. United Arab Emirates

The UAE stands out as the only Middle Eastern country in the top 10, driven by strong employment prospects and high earning potential. With tax-free income policies, rapid economic growth, and a surge in migrant workers, the UAE has become a global hub for business, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

8. New Zealand

New Zealand ranks highly for its quality of life, safety, and work-life balance, making it a preferred destination for families and professionals seeking stability. The country also offers strong labour protections and a growing job market, particularly in agriculture, tourism, and skilled trades, contributing to its consistent ranking.

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9. Austria

Austria’s ranking is driven by its strong social welfare system and high standard of living, especially in cities like Vienna, often ranked among the most livable in the world. It also benefits from stable economic conditions and access to the broader European Union job market, enhancing career mobility and opportunities for residents.

10. Italy

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Italy makes the top 10 due to its lifestyle appeal, cultural richness, and growing opportunities in sectors like tourism, fashion, and manufacturing. While it may not match top countries in earning potential, Italy offers strong livability, healthcare, and access to EU mobility, making it attractive for those prioritizing quality of life alongside work opportunities.

The Henley Opportunity Index highlights a clear pattern: countries that combine strong economies, quality education, and high living standards dominate global rankings.