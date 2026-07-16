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11 African countries among 23 nations under highest US travel warning: Full list

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:36 - 16 July 2026
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11 African countries among 23 nations placed under highest US travel warning: Full list
11 African countries among 23 nations placed under highest US travel warning: Full list | Photo via EU (Shutterstock)
The US has issued its highest Level 4 travel warning for 23 countries, including 11 African nations. See the full list and why they were flagged.
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The United States Department of State has placed 23 countries under its highest travel advisory, urging American citizens to avoid travelling to the listed destinations due to severe security risks.

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The latest advisory, published on the State Department's official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, classifies the affected countries as Level 4: Do Not Travel — the highest warning in the department's four-level travel advisory system.

According to the State Department, a Level 4 advisory is issued when a country faces extreme security threats or when the US government's ability to provide emergency consular assistance to its citizens is significantly limited.

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11 African countries on the US 'Do Not Travel' list

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Africa accounts for nearly half of the countries included in the latest advisory, with 11 nations receiving the highest travel warning.

The African countries are:

  • Burkina Faso

  • Central African Republic

  • Chad

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  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

  • Libya

  • Mali

  • Niger

  • Somalia

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  • South Sudan

  • Sudan

  • Uganda

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Several of these countries continue to grapple with armed conflicts, terrorism, political instability and military coups, creating serious security concerns for travellers.

The Sahel region—particularly Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger—has experienced a significant deterioration in security in recent years as extremist groups continue to expand their operations across the region.

Some countries also face US travel restrictions.

A number of the countries on the Level 4 advisory are also among those affected by travel restrictions introduced by the administration of President Donald Trump as part of broader immigration and national security measures.

READ MORE: List of African countries that can visit Italy without visa in 2026

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Full list of countries under the highest US travel advisory

In addition to the 11 African nations, the State Department has advised Americans not to travel to the following countries:

  • Afghanistan

  • Belarus

  • Burma (Myanmar)

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  • Haiti

  • Iran

  • Iraq

  • Lebanon

  • North Korea

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  • Russia

  • Syria

  • Ukraine

  • Yemen

The US State Department regularly reviews and updates its travel advisories based on changing security conditions, political developments, crime levels, health concerns and the availability of consular services.

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Travellers are encouraged to check the latest travel advisory for their intended destination before making international travel plans.

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