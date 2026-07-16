Saudi Pro League side Damac FC interested in Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

Saudi Pro League side Damac FC have renewed their interest in Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare following the Ghana international's impressive performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The 33-year-old shot-stopper enhanced his reputation on the global stage after delivering a series of standout displays for the Black Stars, attracting interest from clubs abroad.

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According to reports, Damac FC first made an offer for Asare last year and have now returned with an improved bid as they intensify efforts to secure his signature.

Discussions between the Saudi club and Hearts of Oak are reportedly ongoing, with both parties exploring the possibility of a transfer.

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The renewed interest comes amid growing speculation surrounding the goalkeeper's future after his impressive World Cup campaign.

Reports had claimed that Hearts of Oak were demanding more than $200,000 to part ways with their captain.

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However, the Ghana Premier League club has dismissed those claims, insisting no official valuation has been placed on the goalkeeper.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 15, Hearts of Oak described the reported asking price as "false and without a factual basis".

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"Hearts of Oak has not placed any valuation on Benjamin Asare and has not authorised any individual or media outlet to communicate a transfer fee or asking price on its behalf," the club said.

Although Hearts of Oak have denied fixing a transfer fee, the club indicated that it remains willing to consider offers that are in the best interests of both Benjamin Asare and the club.