Body of Bashiru Isak, Ghanaian killed in South Africa, returns home as government orders autopsy

Body of Bashiru Isak, Ghanaian killed in South Africa, returns home as government orders autopsy

Body of Bashiru Isak, Ghanaian killed in South Africa, returns home as government orders autopsy - See photos

The Government of Ghana has repatriated the mortal remains of Bashiru Isak, the Ghanaian national who was killed during the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, as it renews calls for justice and announces plans for an independent autopsy.

Ghana has repatriated the body of Bashiru Isak, who was killed in South Africa.

The Government will conduct an independent autopsy after failing to obtain an official report.

Ghana has renewed its demand for expedited investigations, arrests and prosecution of those responsible.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Mr Isak, who was fatally shot multiple times in Khayelitsha, a suburb of Cape Town, was the victim of the attack, dismissing what it described as false claims initially made by some South African officials.

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"The Ministry sadly confirms that the deceased Ghanaian who was fatally shot multiple times in Khayelitsha, a suburb of Cape Town, South Africa, was indeed Bashiru Isak, a law abiding and loving father of three. This irrefutable fact is contrary to false claims initially made by some South African officials," the statement said.

Body of Bashiru Isak, Ghanaian killed in South Africa, returns home as government orders autopsy - See photos

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The Ministry disclosed that, with the consent of the bereaved family, Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria facilitated the repatriation of Mr Isak's remains, which arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, July 14, at 6:40 p.m.

Family members and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the body on arrival before it was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital.

The Government said it had agreed with the family to conduct an independent autopsy after both the family and Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria were unable to obtain an official autopsy report from the South African authorities.

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Family of late Bashiru Isak, Ghanaian killed in South Africa, and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"The Government of Ghana renews its demand for justice. We expect expedited investigations, arrests and prosecution. There must be no room for silence or cover-ups in the gruesome killing of Mr. Isak," the Ministry stated.

It added that Mr Isak would be buried in accordance with Islamic customs after the autopsy is completed.

Body of Bashiru Isak, Ghanaian killed in South Africa, returns home as government orders autopsy - See photos

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The Ministry reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to pursuing all appropriate diplomatic and legal avenues to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.