Former Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani backs Ghana's decision to decline Ramaphosa's state visit
Former Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani has supported Ghana's decision to decline President Cyril Ramaphosa's proposed state visit.
He described the move as the right step following recent xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa.
Ghana and South Africa have recently exchanged diplomatic statements over reports surrounding the proposed visit and ongoing migration-related tensions.
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In a post shared on X, Senator Sani described Ghana's reported stance as appropriate and deserving of praise.
He wrote:
Ghana's decision to defer the state visit [of] SA President Ramaphosa over xenophobic attacks is the right step and commendable.
Ghana’s decision to defer the state visit SA President Ramaphosa over xenophobic attacks is the right step and commendable.— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 7, 2026
His remarks come after that Ghana had declined a proposed visit by President Ramaphosa over anti-immigration violence in South Africa.
The decision followed weeks of attacks against foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, which prompted the evacuation and repatriation of about 900 Ghanaian citizens. Ghana also strongly condemned the violence and demanded greater protection for its nationals living in South Africa.
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The issue has since generated diplomatic exchanges between the two countries. However, the South African Presidency has denied reports that President Ramaphosa had requested a state visit to Ghana.
South African Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said discussions between the two governments related only to preparations for the next South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission meeting and not a proposed state visit.
Despite the clarification, Senator Sani's comments add to the growing regional debate over how African governments should respond to recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
The Former Nigerian senator is widely known for his outspoken views on governance, democracy and human rights and has frequently commented on political and security issues affecting the African continent.
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