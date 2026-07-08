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Former Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani backs Ghana's decision to decline Ramaphosa's state visit

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:39 - 08 July 2026
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Former Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani via dailypost.ng
Prominent Nigerian politician, human rights activist and former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani has thrown his support behind Ghana's reported decision to defer a planned visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa following recent xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in South Africa.
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  • Former Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani has supported Ghana's decision to decline President Cyril Ramaphosa's proposed state visit.

  • He described the move as the right step following recent xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa.

  • Ghana and South Africa have recently exchanged diplomatic statements over reports surrounding the proposed visit and ongoing migration-related tensions.

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In a post shared on X, Senator Sani described Ghana's reported stance as appropriate and deserving of praise.

He wrote:

Ghana's decision to defer the state visit [of] SA President Ramaphosa over xenophobic attacks is the right step and commendable.
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Anti-immigrant protesters march on the day of an unofficial deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for all undocumented migrants to leave, in Durban, South Africa, June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Anti-immigrant protesters march on the day of an unofficial deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for all undocumented migrants to leave, in Durban, South Africa, June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

His remarks come after that Ghana had declined a proposed visit by President Ramaphosa over anti-immigration violence in South Africa.

The decision followed weeks of attacks against foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, which prompted the evacuation and repatriation of about 900 Ghanaian citizens. Ghana also strongly condemned the violence and demanded greater protection for its nationals living in South Africa.

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The issue has since generated diplomatic exchanges between the two countries. However, the South African Presidency has denied reports that President Ramaphosa had requested a state visit to Ghana.

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and President John Mahama (right)

South African Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said discussions between the two governments related only to preparations for the next South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission meeting and not a proposed state visit.

Despite the clarification, Senator Sani's comments add to the growing regional debate over how African governments should respond to recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

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The Former Nigerian senator is widely known for his outspoken views on governance, democracy and human rights and has frequently commented on political and security issues affecting the African continent.

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