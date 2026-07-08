Guinness World Record holder and celebrated Ghanaian artist Sharon Dede Padiki dies at 50

Ghana's creative community has been thrown into mourning following the death of celebrated visual artist, poet and cultural advocate Sharon Dede Padi, popularly known as Padiki, who passed away at the age of 50.

Award-winning Ghanaian visual artist Sharon Dede Padiki has died at the age of 50, with news of her passing announced on Tuesday, 7 July 2026. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Padiki made history in 2025 by setting the Guinness World Record for the world's largest leaf-print painting, earning international recognition for her innovative work.

Beyond her artistic achievements, she was an architect, cultural advocate, CEO of Padiki Art Gallery, and had recently been appointed art ambassador for the 200th Odwira Festival celebrations.

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Padiki, who gained international acclaim as the first and official Guinness World Records holder for the world's largest leaf-print painting, was reported dead on Tuesday, 7 July 2026.

The news was first shared by Eastern Region-based media platform OFIE TV, which announced her passing in a Facebook post expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

The post read;

News reaching us this evening is that Guinness World Record holder Sharon Dede Padiki has passed away today, July 7, 2026. This is very heartbreaking, but the Lord knows what is best. May her soul rest in peace

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Traditional leader and media personality Frank Kwabena Owusu also confirmed the news on social media, although the cause of death has not yet been made public. Some reports indicate that the renowned artist died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Born on 24 June 1976, Padiki spent her childhood in New Tafo Akyem in the Eastern Region, where the area's lush natural environment inspired her lifelong fascination with leaves, nature and artistic expression.

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She began her education at the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana Primary School in Tafo before attending both Krobo Girls Senior High School and Aburi Girls Senior High School. She later enrolled at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture.

Driven by a passion for further education, she continued her studies in the United Kingdom, obtaining a Master's degree in Construction and Project Management from London South Bank University. At the time of her death, she was pursuing a PhD in Museum and Heritage Studies at the University of Ghana.

Beyond her artistic achievements, Padiki built a distinguished career in construction and project management, holding roles with organisations including State Housing Company Limited, Akuaba Estates, and Waltech Company Limited. She also served on the Curatorial Board of the Pan African Heritage World Museum, joined the board of Ghana Digital Centres Limited in 2022, and worked as Assistant Development Officer and Head of Hostels at Accra Technical University.

In December 2022, she established the Padiki Art Gallery in Accra, where she showcased her distinctive leaf-print artworks. Her pieces have since been exhibited in galleries and museums across Ghana.

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Padiki rose to global prominence in 2025 after setting a Guinness World Record for creating the Largest Leaf-Print Painting, measuring 54.33 square metres, becoming the first person to officially hold the title.

Her contributions to the creative industry also earned her several honours, including Africa's Most Respected CEO in Art, presented in Mauritius, and Most Outstanding Female in Art in Ghana**.

Just days before her passing, Padiki had been named the official art ambassador for the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Odwira Festival, a role announced during the sacred Awukudae celebrations at the Akuapemhene's Palace.

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