East Legon, Oyarifa and 12 other areas to experience 24-hour water shortage on July 9: See full list

East Legon, Oyarifa and 12 other areas to experience 24-hour water shortage on July 9: See full list

East Legon, Oyarifa and 12 other areas to experience 24-hour water shortage on July 9: See full list

Residents of East Legon, Oyarifa and several other communities in the Greater Accra Region are expected to experience a 24-hour interruption in water supply as Ghana Water Limited (GWL) undertakes planned maintenance works at the Dodowa Booster Station.

Ghana Water Limited will shut down the Dodowa Booster Station for 24 hours on July 9 for scheduled maintenance.

East Legon, Oyarifa and 12 other communities are expected to experience temporary water supply interruptions.

Residents have been advised to store enough water ahead of the maintenance exercise.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 7, GWL announced that the booster station will be shut down for scheduled maintenance from Thursday, July 9, 2026. The exercise is expected to last for 24 hours.

Also Read: Several parts of Kumasi to be hit by water shortage as GWL announces temporary shutdown of Barekese treatment plant

Ghana Water Limited will shut down the Dodowa Booster Station for 24 hours on July 9 for scheduled maintenance

According to the company, the temporary shutdown will allow its engineers to carry out essential maintenance aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and long-term sustainability of water supply from the facility.

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GWL said customers supplied by the Dodowa Booster Station may experience either a complete interruption in water supply or reduced water pressure during the maintenance period.

Also Read: Ghana Water Limited shuts down water treatment plan at Tarkwa due to Galamsey pollution

The affected areas are:

East Legon Adjiringanor Ashaley Botwe Madina Adenta Oyarifa Frafraha Agbogba Haatso Atomic Ashongman Dome Dodowa Adjoining communities served by the Dodowa Booster Station

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Ghana Water Limited (GWL) Logo

The company has advised residents and businesses in the affected areas to store enough water before the maintenance begins and use available supplies sparingly until normal service resumes.

GWL assured customers that every effort would be made to complete the maintenance within the scheduled period to minimise the disruption.

The company added that normal water supply would be restored immediately after the works are completed.

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"Management regrets the inconvenience this temporary interruption may cause and sincerely appreciates the patience, understanding, and cooperation of customers as we undertake these essential maintenance works to improve the reliability and quality of water service delivery," the statement said.

Also Read: NADMO urges residents living around the Weija Dam to evacuate immediately as spill gates are opened to release excess water