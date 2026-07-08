East Legon, Oyarifa and 12 other areas to experience 24-hour water shortage on July 9: See full list
Ghana Water Limited will shut down the Dodowa Booster Station for 24 hours on July 9 for scheduled maintenance.
East Legon, Oyarifa and 12 other communities are expected to experience temporary water supply interruptions.
Residents have been advised to store enough water ahead of the maintenance exercise.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 7, GWL announced that the booster station will be shut down for scheduled maintenance from Thursday, July 9, 2026. The exercise is expected to last for 24 hours.
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According to the company, the temporary shutdown will allow its engineers to carry out essential maintenance aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and long-term sustainability of water supply from the facility.
GWL said customers supplied by the Dodowa Booster Station may experience either a complete interruption in water supply or reduced water pressure during the maintenance period.
The affected areas are:
East Legon
Adjiringanor
Ashaley Botwe
Madina
Adenta
Oyarifa
Frafraha
Agbogba
Haatso
Atomic
Ashongman
Dome
Dodowa
Adjoining communities served by the Dodowa Booster Station
The company has advised residents and businesses in the affected areas to store enough water before the maintenance begins and use available supplies sparingly until normal service resumes.
GWL assured customers that every effort would be made to complete the maintenance within the scheduled period to minimise the disruption.
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The company added that normal water supply would be restored immediately after the works are completed.
"Management regrets the inconvenience this temporary interruption may cause and sincerely appreciates the patience, understanding, and cooperation of customers as we undertake these essential maintenance works to improve the reliability and quality of water service delivery," the statement said.
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GWL explained that the maintenance forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen water infrastructure and improve service delivery to customers across the Greater Accra Region.
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