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PURC announces increase in water and electricity tariffs from July 1: Full breakdown of latest prices

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 21:59 - 22 June 2026
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PURC announces increase in water and electricity tariffs from July 1: Full breakdown of latest prices
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced an upward adjustment in electricity and water tariffs, with the new rates set to take effect from 1st July, 2026.
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  • PURC has increased electricity tariffs by 3.49% and water tariffs by 0.85%, effective 1 July 2026.

  • The adjustment was based on changes in the exchange rate, inflation, natural gas prices and electricity generation mix.

  • PURC says the review is necessary to keep utility providers financially sustainable while ensuring continued service delivery to consumers.

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According to the Commission, electricity tariffs will increase by 3.49%, while water tariffs will go up by 0.85%.

In a statement issued on 22 June 2026, PURC said the adjustments were made in line with its mandate to undertake quarterly tariff reviews to reflect changes in key economic and operational factors affecting utility service providers.

"These adjustments have been carried out in line with the Commission's mandate to review tariffs on a quarterly basis to reflect developments within the quarter," the statement said.

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Factors behind the tariff increase

Water and electricity tariffs to go up
Water and electricity tariffs to go up

PURC explained that the quarterly review tracks and incorporates movements in operational factors that are beyond the control of utility providers but are critical to the delivery of electricity and water services.

These factors include the exchange rate between the Ghana cedi and the United States dollar, the domestic inflation rate, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel, particularly natural gas used by thermal power plants.

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The Commission said it applied a weighted average exchange rate of GHS11.2228 to US$1 for the third quarter of 2026, representing a 0.2% depreciation of the cedi compared to the second quarter.

It also used a three-month average inflation rate of 3.43% between April and June 2026, down from 4.17% in the previous quarter.

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The weighted average cost of natural gas was pegged at US$7.9708 per MMBtu, reflecting a 1.58% decrease from the previous quarter.

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Meanwhile, the electricity generation mix remained unchanged, with hydro generation accounting for 20.9% and thermal generation making up 79.1%.

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Maintaining service delivery

PURC said the quarterly adjustments are intended to preserve the real value of existing tariffs and support the financial sustainability of utility providers.

"These quarterly adjustments are undertaken by the Commission to maintain the real value of the existing tariffs, which would enable the utility service providers to remain financially viable and to deliver on their services to consumers, while bearing in mind the impact of these tariffs on the wellbeing of consumers in general," the statement noted.

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The Commission also expressed appreciation to stakeholders for their continued support in implementing the tariff review framework.

"The Commission is once more grateful to all its stakeholders for their support in implementing these Quarterly Tariff Reviews per its Rate Setting Guidelines to address changes in operational conditions of the service providers," PURC stated.

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It added that it would continue to closely monitor the performance of utility companies and ensure they meet regulatory standards.

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The new tariffs will take effect nationwide from 1st July, 2026.

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