9 shortest-serving presidents in the world

Pedro Lascuráin holds the record for the shortest presidency in world history while Captain Honoré Traoré briefly became one of the shortest-serving heads of state in Africa during Burkina Faso’s 2014 uprising that ended the long rule of Blaise Compaoré.

Most short presidential tenures are often the result of political upheaval, coups, assassinations, revolutions, or transitional arrangements. Below is an independent compilation of a list of the 9 shortest presidential terms in political history.

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1. Pedro Lascuráin (Mexico, 1913) — 45 minutes

Pedro Lascuráin (Mexico, 1913)

READ ALSO: Here are 5 shortest serving Presidents in Africa

Pedro Lascuráin holds the record for the shortest presidency in world history. In February 1913, during a coup in Mexico City, he was appointed president for less than an hour under a constitutional maneuver designed to legitimize General Victoriano Huerta’s takeover.

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Lascuráin immediately appointed Huerta as Interior Minister and then resigned, allowing Huerta to ascend to the presidency legally. According to historical accounts, this remains the most extreme case of “legal placeholder” leadership in political history.

2. Captain Honoré Traoré (Burkina Faso) – 1 day

Captain Honoré Traoré

Captain Honoré Traoré briefly became one of the shortest-serving heads of state in Africa during Burkina Faso’s 2014 uprising that ended the long rule of Blaise Compaoré.At the height of mass protests against Compaoré’s attempt to extend his 27-year rule, the military stepped in as the government collapsed.

Traoré, then Chief of the Armed Forces, announced that he had assumed responsibility for the state on October 31, 2014.However, his leadership lasted barely a day. Within 24 hours, regional and domestic political pressure pushed for a civilian transition, and he stepped aside on November 1, 2014, paving the way for a transitional arrangement led by other political and military actors.

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Burkina Faso eventually transitioned to a civilian-led interim government, marking the end of Compaoré’s era.

3. Justice Christopher Okoro Cole (Sierra Leone) – 2 days

Justice Christopher Okoro Cole

Justice Christopher Okoro Cole, then Chief Justice of Sierra Leone, briefly became President during the country’s transition to republican status in 1971. Following constitutional changes that abolished the monarchy as head of state, Sierra Leone moved from a Governor-General system under the Commonwealth to a republic.

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On April 19, 1971, Cole was appointed interim President as part of the transition process. His role was largely ceremonial and temporary, designed to bridge the gap between constitutional systems.

Just 2 days later, on April 21, 1971, he handed over power to Siaka Stevens, who became the country’s first executive President after previously serving as Prime Minister.Cole returned to his judicial duties, remaining a respected figure in Sierra Leone’s legal history.

4. Justice Raphael Nii Amaa Ollennu (Ghana) - 24 days

Justice Raphael Nii Amaa Ollennu

In Ghana, Justice Raphael Nii Amaa Ollennu holds the record as the country’s shortest-serving head of state. A respected jurist and Speaker of Parliament, Ollennu became Acting President during the transition from military rule to the Second Republic. This followed the end of the National Liberation Council (NLC) military government led by Lieutenant General Akwasi Afrifa.

He assumed office on August 7, 1970, under arrangements that made the presidency largely ceremonial. Ollennu served in a caretaker capacity for just under a month before handing over power on August 31, 1970, to Edward Akufo-Addo, who had been elected through an electoral college.His short tenure symbolised Ghana’s effort to restore civilian constitutional rule after years of military governance.

5. William Henry Harrison (United States, 1841) — 31 days

William Henry Harrison (United States, 1841)

William Henry Harrison served as the 9th President of the United States for exactly 31 days, from March 4 to April 4, 1841. A famous military general and governor, Harrison became a national hero during the War of 1812 and later won the presidency using a highly popular campaign that falsely branded him as a simple, log-cabin-dwelling frontiersman.

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Determined to prove his strength at age 68, he delivered a record-breaking, two-hour inaugural address in freezing weather without a coat or hat, which led to a severe chill.

Just weeks into office, he developed deadly pneumonia and passed away, becoming the first U.S. president to die in office. His sudden death created a major constitutional crisis regarding presidential succession until his Vice President, John Tyler, firmly took the oath of office to succeed him.

6. Yusuf Lule (Uganda, 1979) — 68 days

Professor Yusuf Kironde Lule

Yusuf Lule became head of state after the fall of Idi Amin, installed by the Uganda National Liberation Front. His presidency lasted only a little over two months due to internal political disagreements within the liberation coalition.

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As documented in African political histories, Lule was removed by the same revolutionary alliance that initially brought him to power, reflecting the instability of Uganda’s post-Amin transition.

7. Ernest Shonekan (Nigeria, 1993) — 83 days

Ernest Shonekan

Chief Ernest Shonekan served as the Interim Head of State of Nigeria for 83 days, from August 26 to November 17, 1993. A British-trained lawyer and prominent corporate businessman, Shonekan was abruptly thrust into power by military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida.

Babangida had plunged the country into severe political turmoil after annulling the democratic June 12, 1993 election, which was widely believed to be won by Chief MKO Abiola. To pacify public outrage and step aside gracefully, Babangida appointed Shonekan to lead a civilian-led Interim National Government tasked with restoring stability and organizing fresh elections.

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However, Shonekan's administration faced immediate backlash, widespread strikes, and lacked any real authority over the armed forces. Exploiting this weakness, his own Defence Minister, General Sani Abacha, staged a palace coup just three months later, forcing Shonekan to resign and handing the presidency over to Abacha's repressive military regime.

8. Melchior Ndadaye (Burundi, 1993) — 103 days

Melchior Ndadaye

Melchior Ndadaye served as the President of Burundi for 103 days from July 10 to October 21, 1993. A bank executive who survived years of ethnic exile, Ndadaye became the country's first democratically elected head of state and its first president from the Hutu majority, defeating the incumbent military ruler Pierre Buyoya in a historic multiparty election. Attempting to bridge deep tribal divisions, he cautiously appointed a Tutsi prime minister and divided his cabinet between ethnic groups, but his efforts to reform the Tutsi-dominated military angered army elites. On October 21, 1993, extremist soldiers launched a violent coup and assassinated Ndadaye at the presidential palace, triggering a devastating decade-long civil war. Following his murder and the chaos of the failed coup, power was briefly claimed by coup leader François Ngeze, before the constitutional government reasserted partial control under Prime Minister Sylvie Kinigi

9. James A. Garfield (United States, 1881) — 199 days

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James A. Garfield

James A. Garfield became the 20th U.S. President in March 1881 as a compromise "dark horse" candidate after his political party split during the election nomination. A former Civil War general and long-serving congressman with a modest, self-made background, Garfield wanted to clean up government corruption and reform the civil service system.