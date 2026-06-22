Top 10 churches with the largest auditoriums in the World: 2026 rankings
Nigeria dominates the global rankings, with seven of the world's 10 largest church auditoriums located in the country.
Salvation Ministries' Hand of God Cathedral in Port Harcourt is now the world's largest church auditorium, with a seating capacity of 120,000.
Africa accounts for eight of the top 10 largest church auditoriums, highlighting the rapid growth of Christianity across the continent.
The latest rankings show that Nigeria continues to dominate the list, with some of the biggest church buildings ever constructed. The rankings have also changed significantly following the two record-breaking auditoriums in 2025.
Based on seating capacity in a single service, here are the ten (10) largest church auditoriums in the world in 2026.
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1. Hand of God Cathedral, Nigeria – 120,000 Seats
The Hand of God Cathedral, owned by Salvation Ministries and led by Pastor David Ibiyeomie, is now the largest church auditorium in the world.
Located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the cathedral was dedicated in November 2025.
Originally planned as a 40,000-seat facility, the project was later expanded to accommodate 120,000 worshippers. Its distinctive design has earned it the nickname "Five Fingers of God".
2. The Ark, Nigeria – 109,000 Seats
Still under construction, The Ark became the world's second-largest church auditorium.
Built by Bishop David Oyedepo's Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, the facility is located within Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State.
The 109,000-seat structure features advanced sound systems, smart ventilation, escalators and a 12-storey mission tower.
3. Glory Dome, Nigeria – 100,000 Seats
Before November 2025, the Glory Dome held the title of the world's largest church auditorium.
Owned by Dunamis International Gospel Centre and led by Dr Paul Enenche, the Abuja-based facility remains one of the most recognisable church structures in Africa, with seating for 100,000 worshippers.
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4. Champions Royal Assembly Auditorium, Nigeria – 80,000 Seats
Located in Kubwa, Abuja, the headquarters of Champions Royal Assembly seats 80,000 worshippers.
Founded by Prophet Joshua Iginla, the auditorium is known for its stadium-style design and large international gatherings.
5. Temple of the Glory of God, Brazil – 60,000 Seats
The largest church auditorium outside Africa is the Temple of the Glory of God in São Paulo, Brazil.
Owned by the God is Love Pentecostal Church, the 60,000-seat facility serves as the denomination's global headquarters and remains the largest church auditorium in Latin America.
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6. Faith Tabernacle, Nigeria – 50,000 Seats
Faith Tabernacle, also owned by Winners Chapel, was recognised by Guinness World Records in 2010 as the world's largest church auditorium.
Although it has been surpassed by newer structures, the 50,000-seat auditorium remains active and continues to host major events.
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7. Nginden Bethany Church, Indonesia – 35,000 Seats
Located in Surabaya, Indonesia, Nginden Bethany Church is one of Asia's largest church auditoriums.
The facility was expanded and rededicated in 2009, increasing its capacity to 35,000 worshippers.
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8. United Family International Church Auditorium, Zimbabwe – 30,000 Seats
The United Family International Church auditorium in Chitungwiza is the largest church auditorium in Zimbabwe.
Completed in 2022, the facility can accommodate 30,000 worshippers and serves as the headquarters of Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa's ministry.
9. Deeper Life Bible Church Auditorium, Nigeria – 30,000 Seats
Rounding out the list is the Deeper Life Bible Church auditorium in Lagos.
Completed in 2018, the 30,000-seat facility serves one of Nigeria's oldest Pentecostal denominations, founded by Pastor William Kumuyi.
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10. Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, Côte d'Ivoire — 18,000 seats
The Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, consecrated by Pope John Paul II in 1990, is the largest church building in the world by total area at approximately 30,000 square metres, with an interior seating capacity of 18,000 worshippers and an esplanade capable of holding up to 300,000 people.
What the Rankings Reveal
Nigeria dominates the global rankings, accounting for seven (7) of the ten (10) largest church auditoriums in the world. Africa as a whole occupies eight spots on the list, highlighting the continent's growing influence in global Christianity.
The rankings also reflect the rapid expansion of Pentecostal and evangelical movements across Africa.
These rankings cover only enclosed auditoriums measured by single-service seating capacity and do not include open-air prayer grounds and camp facilities, many of which can accommodate significantly larger crowds.
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