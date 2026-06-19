FORBES AFRICA's 30 Under 30: Meet the 3 Ghanaian change-makers included in the class of 2026

Three young Ghanaians - Dickson Agyei, Moliy (Molly Ama Montgomery), and Winston Yeboah Danso - have been named in the FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 Class of 2026, highlighting their impact in artificial intelligence, music, and sports development across Africa and beyond.

Three Ghanaians — Dickson Agyei, Moliy, and Winston Yeboah Danso — have been named in the FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 Class of 2026 for their impact in tech, music, and sports.

The annual list recognises young Africans under 30 who are driving innovation, leadership, and measurable change across key sectors on the continent.

The honourees represent Ghana’s growing global influence in artificial intelligence, Afrobeats music, and grassroots sports development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3 young Ghanaians have been named in the 2026 edition of FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30, a prestigious annual ranking that highlights young leaders under the age of 30 who are driving change across business, technology, entertainment, science, and social impact in Africa.

The list is one of the continent’s most influential youth recognition platforms, showcasing individuals whose work is shaping industries and creating new opportunities across Africa and beyond.

This year’s Ghanaian honourees include innovators in artificial intelligence, music, and sports development, reflecting the country’s growing influence in both digital innovation and global culture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 is compiled annually by Forbes Africa to identify young Africans under 30 who are making a measurable impact in their fields.

Candidates are selected based on several criteria, including Innovation and originality of work, Business or social impact, Growth and scalability and Leadership and influence.

1. Dickson Agyei – AI Innovator

Advertisement

Advertisement

At just 26, Dickson Agyei is the founder and CEO of Alle-AI, a technology platform designed to help users interact with multiple artificial intelligence systems in one place.Instead of being limited to a single AI tool, Alle-AI allows users to compare outputs from different models, improving accuracy and decision-making.

Since launching in 2023, the platform has attracted more than 20,000 users globally and has participated in major accelerator programmes, including the UNICEF Startup Lab in Ghana and the Venturecake Accelerator in Vienna, Austria.Industry experts have praised the idea as a solution to one of AI’s growing challenges, information inconsistency between different models, positioning Agyei as part of Africa’s emerging tech wave.

2. Moliy (Molly Ama Montgomery) – Music Star

At 24, Ghanaian-American singer Molly Ama Montgomery, known professionally as Moliy, continues to rise as one of Africa’s most globally recognised music talents.Her breakout moment came with the viral hit “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY”, a collaboration with Amaarae and Kali Uchis that gained international attention and introduced her to a global audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her 2025 hit “Shake It To The Max” became a major commercial success, spending 27 consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart. The track was also named among Spotify’s Top 5 Songs of the Summer and featured on TikTok’s global Songs of the Summer list.

READ ALSO: Government rejects claims that World Cup supporters are sponsored with state funds

3. Winston Yeboah Danso – Sports & Education Founder

Winston Yeboah Danso, 28, is the founder of the East Legon Football Academy, a sports development institution aimed at nurturing young football talent while also prioritising education and discipline. The academy was built to address a long-standing issue in Ghanaian football, talented youth lacking structured pathways into professional careers.